Community undertakes N50m hospital project

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Anfani, Imalefalafia, Ososami and Environs Muslim Community Organisation, last weekend, in Ibadan, Oyo State, held a fundraiser towards the actualisation of its hospital project, which has been put at the cost of N50 million. The organisation also used the event to honour some members and other Muslim personalities for their contributions and support for its activities.

The chairman of the organisation, Alhaji Qaseem Saheed, said the hospital project became necessary to fill what he called the vacuum noticed in the services being provided by the existing public and private health institutions, in the interest of Muslims and the generality of the people. “On countless occasions, we have suffered on health grounds in the forms of non-availability of bed spaces in hospitals (public and private), lack of necessary medical equipment and other essential amenities and lack of adequate doctors. These have often led to avoidable caesarian sections and referrals from one hospital to another.

“We know we cannot do it alone because it is a multi-million naira project (N50 million, to be precise). This is huge and is one of the major reasons why we are recognising some of our members (awardees) who have continuously and exceptionally been contributing generously to the organisation,” Alhaji Saheed noted. He said the organisation, which was formed 13 years ago and comprises no fewer than 23 autonomous neighbourhood mosques, also proposed to build a befitting Muslim cemetery and take its school and other education projects further.

