Community where pupils pay N5 as school fees

Children resident in Ruga community may not have access to basic education once the rains begin to fall and some may drop out because of N5 fees. REGINA OTOKPA reports

“Abia- Umauhia, Adamawa -Yola, Akwa Ibom- Uyo,” an excited Khadijat Habibu recited before some of her class mates. The seven year old primary one pupil is among the over 45 pupils at a makeshift community school located in the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

But they may have to suspend learning as the rainy season approaches because their classroom can withstand neither the fierce wind nor the showers of rain. The zinc used in constructing the school is presently riddled with holes.

The walls, made of sacks are no better as the students have bored holes in them with their pens and pencils.

The wooden frames are old and many are pulling out at some quarters. Yahuza Abubakar, had used his life savings to acquire the piece land and construct the school. He had only one thing ion his mind – children in the community have a right to education, like every other child in the Federal Capital Territory.

The school, demarcated into two classes, only offers English, Mathematics and Hausa as compulsory subjects, while computer science and others are taught once in a while. Speaking to Inside Abuja, Abubakar noted that the motivation to build the school was to make basic education accessible to the children in the community. He said that the sights of young boys and girls hawking wares during school hours was highly irritating.

“I wanted to help my community, i found out that majority of the people living in the community are poor and lack the financial capacity to enroll their children in school. “At that moment, majority of the children were either hawking or at home doing nothing. It touched my heart; why should we allow our community be without education?

Our children should be in school, especially the girls. “We started gradually with 15 children; when more people became aware a school has been opened, they started bringing their children.

“Our black board is spoilt, the class is scattering due to the rain. Since it is a temporary facility, we just made it with wood and sacks. “I spent almost 80,000 to construct the school; I bought the land for N40,000 the wood is very expensive, i bought the zinc from scavengers and I also bought some sacks to construct the school but they have spoilt it by piercing it. “The rains are coming soon. here. As soon as the rains come

I think our classes will stop due to the present nature of the school. I am just praying to Allah to assist me get some money so i can repair it and then our classes wont not be interrupted,” he said.

With majority of families in the community struggling to survive on a daily basis, Abubakar disclosed that he charges N5 (Five Naira) per day as school fees per student Though a meagre amount, majority of the children still turn up for lessons without a dime.

“For the orphans I offer free knowledge, some of the children whose parents are working pay N50 (Fifty Naira) per day to buy learning materials such as chalk. “Even the N50 is not regular, like today, its only N200 they brought and we have over 30 children in class today. I am just doing this job for the sake of God.”

Abubakar, is an undergraduate from Zaria, a town in Kaduna State. He found himself in RUGA running a boutique business until his shop was demolished alongside other structures in the community.

With support from other youngsters who dropped out of different Colleges of Education before relocating to RUGA, they devoted their time to impacting the little knowledge they’ve acquired on the children.

However, after months of self less service, the volunteers took a bow to seek more productive ventures that would increase their financial capabilities to meet their daily needs. Abubakar is forced to spend the day teaching in the school and selling fabrics in the evenings.

“Some of my friends here who terminated their NCE programmes because of the insecurity, used to come and negotiate and help me educate the children, but for a while now, I have been alone.

“Some of them no longer have the time; they go out to sell to make ends meet. I volunteer my mornings and afternoon after which I rush to see the little I can sell to make some money for myself,” he said.

In a bid to assist the rural community, some residents at Barumark Estate, a few kilometers away, assisted in sponsoring 30 children in a more organised school, to attain quality education.

But this is not enough, as the residents have passed through a number of traumatic experiences and deserve the best for themselves and their offsprings. Residents of the Ruga 1and 2 communities, numbering over 5,000 , are migrants who fled from Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and other states ravaged by insecurity.

Since most of them are uneducated, it was quite a task convincing them to allow their wards attend school. Abubakar, with assistance of the community head , Mai Angwa, Abdullahi Sambo, took time educating the parents during religious and community gatherings to allow their children go to school.

However, majority of the children are not yet in school, due to reluctance of most parents to embrace western education.

Sambo said: “Even the N50 most parents are refusing to give the children the amount to learn. “I have called all the fathers and begged them to allow their children even if they don’t have the N50 they should allow them go to school, I will pay.

But they still refuse and I don’t know why they don’t want to send their children to school. “I am trying my best I tell the Imam to also talk to the fathers. Before now, we had a school but it was demolished in 2005 by government for reasons we don’t even know about. After then we didn’t have a school until the young man established this one about two years ago.”

Abubakar decried the hardship the demolition had on the people whose sources of livelihood and sustenance were snatched from them in broad daylight.

“We have found ourselves in this situation because government failed to protect us.

If you don’t have some one in government, the government will not know your problem and you will continue in a critical condition and we are all citizens not foreigners. “Majority of youths in Nigeria including myself, want to go to school but we cant afford the fees because we are poor.

There is no school in Nigeria that is free and no matter how much you love education, if you don’t have someone who will assist you cannot go to school. “There are a lots of people who do not know where to find the poor and orphans but here we are.

“Governments in developed countries sympathise with their citizens and take care of their basic needs but for the over 20 years this community has existed, we do not even have a hospital and we are all citizens.

They don’t treat us as if we are Nigerians, they don’t treat us as human beings,” he said.

