Commuters groan over massive gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Commuters plying Lagos –Ibadan Expressway on Friday lamented horrible experiences on the road which is currently being rehabilitated by the Federal Government. According to them (the commuters) waited hours on the road before making their way into their respective destinations in Lagos all the way from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital as well as other townships along the road. One commuter who spoke anonymously to Saturday Telegraph blamed the situation on poor diversion of traffic by a construction giant, Julius Berger. “I was coming from Ibadan to Lagos today, I left Ibadan at 1pm and I just got back home to Lagos at about 10:20pm. It was hellish,”said the commuter.

