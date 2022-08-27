Commuters groan over massive gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Commuters plying Lagos –Ibadan Expressway on Friday lamented horrible experiences on the road which is currently being rehabilitated by the Federal Government. According to them (the commuters) waited hours on the road before making their way into their respective destinations in Lagos all the way from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital as well as other townships along the road. One commuter who spoke anonymously to Saturday Telegraph blamed the situation on poor diversion of traffic by a construction giant, Julius Berger. “I was coming from Ibadan to Lagos today, I left Ibadan at 1pm and I just got back home to Lagos at about 10:20pm. It was hellish,”said the commuter.
Related Articles
Soyinka slams Buhari over Twitter suspension
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. The Federal Government had on Friday suspended Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. “The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo to abolish law on sedition, criminal defamation
Edo State gGovernment yesterday said it has commenced the process to abolish the laws of sedition and criminal defamation to engender freedom of speech needed by media practice in line with the laws of the land. Governor Godwin Obaseki stated this as a keynote speaker at the maiden Radio Nigeria, Bronze FM, Benin, inaugural lecture […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ahmed: FG to host parley on educating, creating safe learning communities
The Federal Government, yesterday hinted that it is planning to impact, educate and create safe learning communities across the country, following a high-level dialogue and well-thought-out gathering titled: ‘Financing Safe Schools: Creating safe learning communities.’ The event is to be hosted by Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, tomorrow between […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)