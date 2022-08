Commuters groan over massive gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Government, yesterday hinted that it is planning to impact, educate and create safe learning communities across the country, following a high-level dialogue and well-thought-out gathering titled: ‘Financing Safe Schools: Creating safe learning communities.’ The event is to be hosted by Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, tomorrow between […]

Edo State gGovernment yesterday said it has commenced the process to abolish the laws of sedition and criminal defamation to engender freedom of speech needed by media practice in line with the laws of the land. Governor Godwin Obaseki stated this as a keynote speaker at the maiden Radio Nigeria, Bronze FM, Benin, inaugural lecture […]

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. The Federal Government had on Friday suspended Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. “The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations […]

Commuters plying Lagos –Ibadan Expressway on Friday lamented horrible experiences on the road which is currently being rehabilitated by the Federal Government. According to them (the commuters) waited hours on the road before making their way into their respective destinations in Lagos all the way from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital as well as other townships along the road. One commuter who spoke anonymously to Saturday Telegraph blamed the situation on poor diversion of traffic by a construction giant, Julius Berger. “I was coming from Ibadan to Lagos today, I left Ibadan at 1pm and I just got back home to Lagos at about 10:20pm. It was hellish,”said the commuter.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica