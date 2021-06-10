News

Commuters, others lament harsh security measures on Onitsha-Owerri road

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Commuters and motorists traveling through the Onitsha- Owerri Expressway have been narrating their harrowing encounters at security checkpoints on the highway. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took about one hour and forty minutes to travel through the highway before heightened security checks were introduced. New measures by security operatives, who demand that passengers alight from vehicles, raise their hands and trek through every checkpoint now makes the journey take upwards of four hours. NAN reports that the situation is more pronounced at army checkpoints at Abbott Boys Secondary School, Ihiala, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mgbidi and Ukwuorji in Mbaitoli area of Imo. Mr Ukachukwu Ndukwe, a commercial bus driver, told NAN on Wednesday in Awka that commuters and motorists had not been finding movement on Owerri-Onitsha Highway easy in the past two months. “There are more than seven checkpoints on that road now; at each point, passengers would come down, raise their hands and cross to the other side.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AIG tasks residents on personal security

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), Zone 16, Mr. Austin Agbonlahor, yesterday called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to give attention to personal security and crime prevention, stressing that peace and security would boast tourism in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region. Speaking when a group known as Travel Writers’ Corps paid […]
News

Ease grip on vaccine stockpiles, World Bank urges rich countries

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

World Bank President, Mr. David Malpass, yesterday urged wealthy countries to quickly free up excess vaccines for developing economies that are now facing greater needs, by exporting stockpiled doses and giving up options for future deliveries. According to Reuters, Malpass told a Financial Times online event that the World Bank now has “robust” vaccine financing […]
News

GOV EMMANUEL ATTRACTS $1.4b FERTILIZER PLANT TO A’IBOM

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… AS FG, OCB REACH AGREEMENT IN MORROCO The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has signed an agreement for the citing of a multi billion fertilizer plant in his State. Governor Emmanuel was part of a Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, that visited […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica