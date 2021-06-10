Commuters, others lament harsh security measures on Onitsha-Owerri road

Commuters and motorists traveling through the Onitsha- Owerri Expressway have been narrating their harrowing encounters at security checkpoints on the highway. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took about one hour and forty minutes to travel through the highway before heightened security checks were introduced. New measures by security operatives, who demand that passengers alight from vehicles, raise their hands and trek through every checkpoint now makes the journey take upwards of four hours. NAN reports that the situation is more pronounced at army checkpoints at Abbott Boys Secondary School, Ihiala, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mgbidi and Ukwuorji in Mbaitoli area of Imo. Mr Ukachukwu Ndukwe, a commercial bus driver, told NAN on Wednesday in Awka that commuters and motorists had not been finding movement on Owerri-Onitsha Highway easy in the past two months. “There are more than seven checkpoints on that road now; at each point, passengers would come down, raise their hands and cross to the other side.”

