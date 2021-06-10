Commuters, others lament harsh security measures on Onitsha-Owerri road

Commuters and motorists traveling through the Onitsha- Owerri Expressway have been narrating their harrowing encounters at security checkpoints on the highway. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took about one hour and forty minutes to travel through the highway before heightened security checks were introduced. New measures by security operatives, who demand that passengers alight from vehicles, raise their hands and trek through every checkpoint now makes the journey take upwards of four hours. NAN reports that the situation is more pronounced at army checkpoints at Abbott Boys Secondary School, Ihiala, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mgbidi and Ukwuorji in Mbaitoli area of Imo. Mr Ukachukwu Ndukwe, a commercial bus driver, told NAN on Wednesday in Awka that commuters and motorists had not been finding movement on Owerri-Onitsha Highway easy in the past two months. “There are more than seven checkpoints on that road now; at each point, passengers would come down, raise their hands and cross to the other side.”
Related Articles
AIG tasks residents on personal security
The Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), Zone 16, Mr. Austin Agbonlahor, yesterday called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to give attention to personal security and crime prevention, stressing that peace and security would boast tourism in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region. Speaking when a group known as Travel Writers’ Corps paid […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ease grip on vaccine stockpiles, World Bank urges rich countries
World Bank President, Mr. David Malpass, yesterday urged wealthy countries to quickly free up excess vaccines for developing economies that are now facing greater needs, by exporting stockpiled doses and giving up options for future deliveries. According to Reuters, Malpass told a Financial Times online event that the World Bank now has “robust” vaccine financing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
GOV EMMANUEL ATTRACTS $1.4b FERTILIZER PLANT TO A’IBOM
… AS FG, OCB REACH AGREEMENT IN MORROCO The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has signed an agreement for the citing of a multi billion fertilizer plant in his State. Governor Emmanuel was part of a Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, that visited […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)