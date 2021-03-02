News Top Stories

Commuters stranded as fuel queues return to Oyo

Sanction marketers hoarding petrol, Makinde tells DPR

 

Amidst fear of increment in the price of petrol, many filling stations in Oyo State, yesterday, shut their gates to motorists while some that opened were collecting token from drivers before selling to them. Some were even selling at N200 per litre contrary to the official N162 per litre.

 

Very long queues were noticeable at various filling stations, just as hundreds of commuters were seen stranded as a result of shortage of cab, taxi and commercial motorcycles plying major roads.

 

 

New Telegraph correspondent, who went round some major areas in Ibadan, discovered that the long queues disrupted the commercial activities of motorcyclists, commercial cabs and taxis in major areas. Some of the areas visited by our correspondent included: Olunloyo, Olorunsogo, Total Garden, Mokola, Ijokodo, Sango, Bodija, Agodi Gate, Iwo Road, Monatan, Eleyele and Ologuneru.

 

It was discovered that petroleum stations belonging to major marketers along the Ijokodo, Eleyele-Sango Road such as Total, Conoil and Oando were not dispensing petrol, while only Mobil located on Awolowo Road in Bodija, which opened for business, experienced a long queue.

 

Other petrol stations along the Agodi Gate/ Iwo Road, Ologuneru, Eleyele and Monatan were still experiencing long queues as the time of filing this report. Majority of students, civil servants and business owners were stranded, seeking for means of transportation to get them to their respective destinations.

Drivers capitalized on the situation by hiking their transport fares. Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde has called

