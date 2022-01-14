Sports

Comoros proud to make debut appearance

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Comoros may have lost their Africa Cup of Nations opener, but the occasion is one which will always be savoured in the tiny islands in the Indian Ocean. Oneof twodebutantsatthetournament in Cameroon, the Coelacanths lost 1-0 to Gabon in their first Group C match in Yaounde on Monday.

“It was a really proud moment. Exciting, but sometimes we could feel some nerves,” midfielder Fouad ‘Fred’ Bachirou told BBC Sport Africa. “We are proud to represent our country, proud to fly our flag in this huge competition.” For years Comoros, a country more famous for its history of political coups, struggled to make any impact whatsoever in qualifying, let alone come close to reaching the continent’s showpiece.

Their first major win came in 2016, when they beat Botswana in what was their 20th attempt to win either a Nations Cup or World Cup qualifier. And, with a squad bolstered by members of the diaspora mostly based in France, Comoros achieved a maiden qualification – losing just one of their six matches to book their place in Cameroon. The Islands’ president Azali Assoumani was present at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo to show his support as the country of just under a million inhabitantstooktheirplaceamongAfrica’s footballing elite for the first time. “We didn’t play as well as we usually do, but we understand, it’s the first game of the competition,” Bachirou added. “But have now broken the ice and I am sure we will be more confident and eager to win in the second game.” Comoros are in Group C together with Gabon, Morocco and Ghana, and face Morocco in their next game on Friday. “Our target is to win as many games as possible, and at the end of the group stages we will see where we are,” Bachirou, who plays for Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

HiFL 2021: PACE Sports releases schedule for qualifiers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…Qualifiers for Round of 16 Begins April 20   PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited has released the schedule for the qualifying rounds of the 2021 Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) which kicks off on Tuesday, April 20.   According to the schedule released during the week, the 25 schools participating in the qualifiers have […]
Sports

Namibia’s Mboma upsets Asher-Smith in Diamond League debut

Posted on Author Reporter

  Namibian teenager Christine Mboma, who is unable to compete at certain events due to controversial rules over testosterone levels, continued her sparkling season with victory in the 200m on her Diamond League debut in Brussels on Friday. Mboma’s win in 21.84sec was the stand-out in a high-quality night of track and field in warm, […]
Sports

EPL: Man City beat Palace, could win title this weekend

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City could clinch the Premier League title on Sunday after two goals in the space of 83 seconds saw off a stubborn Crystal Palace. City will secure a third title in four seasons if second-placed Manchester United lose at home to Liverpool, reports the BBC. After a scrappy first half at Selhurst Park, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica