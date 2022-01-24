Comoros to be without goalkeeper against Cameroon

…as COVID-19 hits the team ahead knockout stage

Comoros national team will be facing a huge mountain to climb ahead of the Round of 16 clash against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon as they will be without 12 of their players including all the three goalkeepers and their coach.

Comoros caused a major upset at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after defeating Ghana 3-2 for their first win in the competition and a slot in the knockout stage where the team was paired with the host.

Comoros will be without a goalkeeper to take on Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations after the team was hit by a wave of COVID-19 cases at the continental tournament.

“12 members of the Comoros delegation have tested positive for the virus, including the two remaining goalkeepers in the squad, Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada,” Comoros general manager El Hadad Himidi said on Saturday.

The team’s top goalie, Salim Ben Boina, is out injured. Comoros plays Cameroon on Monday in the round of 16. “We try to deal with it the best we can,” Himidi said, adding that two physiotherapists working with the team were also positive.

He added: “Without the coach, some major players and the two remaining goalkeepers, the situation is quite dif

