Company calls for investigation over toxic waste, death of three persons in Ondo forest.

Following the death of three persons who were allegedly killed by toxic waste in a forest reserve in Ondo State, the Chairman of Ondo/Linyi Industrial Hub, Chief Alex Ajipe, has called for the investigation to unravel the cause of the death of the three forest operators.

 

Ajipe, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the investigation became necessary in order to unearth the mystery behind the death of the three persons instead of blaming the company for the deaths.

 

The three deceased persons were said to have been allegedly killed by the toxic waste reaction dumped in the forest by a manufacturing company, in Omotosho, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

 

According to Ajipe, all the seven companies situated within the industrial hub complied with the rules and regulations on the environment as stipulated by the nation’s constitution.

He said: “All agencies in charge of environmental control in Nigeria have their presence in the hub and all companies within the hub have no choice than to comply with all the rules and regulations as laid down by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

“I am stating here categorically that none of the companies here can dare to do what runs contrary to the dictates of our laws in this country.

 

“Their operation is in tandem with international standards. Waste from the hub is being properly evacuated.

 

“So we wonder how a toxic waste that did not kill workers in the company and residents of the hub will now be responsible for the killing of people in Akinfosile area which is very far to the company?”

