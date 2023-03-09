Company Income Tax collection down 6.95% to N753.88bn

News Top Stories

Aggregate collection of Company Income Tax (CIT) by Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) fell by -6.95 per cent to N753.88 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to N810.19 billion collected in Q3’22. Findings revealed that of the sum collected, local payments received stood at N353.90 billion, while foreign CIT Payment contributed N399.98 billion in Q4’22, CIT data from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for fourth quarter 2022 showed . Analysed on quarter-on-quarter basis, it showed water supply, sewage, waste management and remediation activities recorded the highest growth rate with 57.40 per cent, followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use with 45.19 per cent.

Information and communication activities had the lowest growth rate with – 65.75 per cent, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation activities with -64.09 per cent. In terms of sectoral contributions, manufacturing with 31.20 per cent; financial & insurance activities with 12.96 per cent and information and communication activities with 12.77 per cent came top in fourth quarter 2022. Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.01 per cent, followed by water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities with 0.12 per cent; and activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies with 0.14 per cent. However, on a year-onyear basis, CIT collections in Q4’22 increased by 116.75 per cent from Q4 2021.

While CIT total collection in first quarter stood at N 551.5 53 billion, it increased to N714.404 billion in second quarter and increased slightly to 810. 193 billion in third quarter 2022. Accommodation and food service activities collection were N1.075 billion in first quarter. It increased to N6.256 billion in second quarter, reduced to N2.2 billion in third quarter and reduced to N1.591 billion in fourth quarter 2022. Analysis of Financial and insurance activities quarter by quarter showed a total collection of N25.508 billion first quarter, 94.983 billion in second quarter, N42.554 billion in third quarter and N45. 879 billion in fourth quarter 2022.

Similarly, Foreign CIT Payment collection was N 342.402 billion first quarter of 2022, it shrunk to N80.394 billion in second quarter, moved up to N327.023 billion in third quarter of the same year and increased slightly to N 399.984 billion in fourth quarter 2022. In 2022 the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected over N10 trillion in tax revenue the highest ever recorded by the service. A breakdown of the figures shows that company income tax (CIT) contributed N2.83 trillion; value-added tax (VAT), N2.51 trillion and electronic money transfer levy, N125.67 billion, while earmarked taxes were N353.69 billion. Non-oil taxes contributed 59 per cent of the total collection in the year, while oil tax collection stood at 41 per cent of the total collection.

