Company launches as a PropTech Outfit to proffer solutions to Real Estate challenges

A Nigerian real estate company, Baker Industries Limited, has officially launched as a Proptech Company to drive integration of advanced technological innovations to proffer solutions to challenges in the real estate space.

The founder of Baker Industries Limited, Folarin Bakare, made the disclosure to stakeholders in Lagos on Monday, June 13th, 2022.

According to him, the idea was inspired by the need to address the looming challenges of the real estate industry; the illiquid nature, high transactional cost and problems stemming from fragmentation and centralization of data that should ordinarily facilitate real estate transactions.

Mr. Bakare said: “Baker Industries Limited’s products and services were specifically developed to proffer solutions to specific Real Estate challenges. Our product and services include purchase and sale of properties, building and construction, property verification, real estate advisory/consultancy and tokenization & fractional ownership of Real Estate.

“The use of geospatial and blockchain technology will serve as integral pieces that will cause a transition from the narrative that real estate belongs to the elites, making it accessible to everyone.

“At Baker Industries Limited, we don’t just run on passion, we have the smartest minds creating new technology to deliver industry innovation and transform the real estate industry.”

Sharing more insights, Mr. Bakare stated that the company’s vision is to make the dream of home ownership a reality for the everyday Nigerian.

He added, “We identified many problems in the real estate sector and that is why we are stepping forward with our value proposition. A prosperous economy is one that allows fast paced peer to peer transactions.

“The technologies we are integrating at Baker Industries Limited will refuel the engine to drive the nation’s economy as more money can exchange hands at a faster rate with the innovation we bring onboard as one of the pioneering and truly innovative PropTech companies in Nigeria.”

Baker Industries Limited will build products that will provide a simple and engaging user experience with fully integrated tools, thoughtfully crafted for real estate investors. The company’s unique offering includes property ownership, acquisition, documentation, and verification.

 

