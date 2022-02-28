News Top Stories

Company tax: Banks, financial institutions pay N651.19bn

  • COVID-19 peaked 2020 return at N96.40bn

 

Banks and other financial institutions sector paid a total sum of N651.19billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) between 2017 and 2021, according to National Bureau of Statistics  (NBS) data.

Specifically, the sector generated N137.72billion as CIT in 2017, N140.08billion in 2018, N142.69billion in 2019, N96.40 billion in 2020 and N134.31billion in 2021.
CIT is a tax on the profits of registered companies in Nigeria.

 

It also includes the tax on the profits of foreign companies carrying on any business in the country.

While resident companies are liable to CIT on their worldwide income, non-resident firms are subject to CIT on their Nigeria-source OUTLETSincome.

 

Currently, the CIT is fixed at the rate of 30 per cent for companies having more than N100 million turnover. It is  also charged at the rate of 20 per cent for companies with a turnover between N25 million and N100 million.

 

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CIT report for Q4’21, recently released by the NBS shows that financial and insurance activities contributed12.00percent (N31.06 billion) of the aggregate CIT of N347.81 billion generated by the Federal Government during the period.

Although the amount is lower than the N33.98billion and N60.01billion that the banks and financial institutions sector paid as CIT in Q3’21 and Q2’21 respectively, it is significantly higher than the N9.26billion that the sector generated in Q1’21.

 

Further analysis of the NBS’ data indicates that while the total amount of N134.31billion paid as CIT by banks and other financial institutions in 2021 is significantly higher than the N96.40billionthatthey paid in 2020, it is lowerthan the numbers for 2019 (N142.69billion), 2018 (140.08billion) and 2017(N137.72billion).

 

Analysts attribute the sharp drop in CIT generated by the sector in 2020 to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, which negatively affected business for a lot of companies including banks and other financial institutions.

 

Still, a review of NBS’ reports shows that the banks and other financial institutions sector generally lags behind sectors, such as information and communication, in terms of sectorial contribution to the aggregate CIT generatedbythegovernment quarterly and annually.

 

For instance, in its CIT report for Q4’ 2021, in which it stated that aggregate CIT for theperiodstoodatN347.81billion, the NBS said: “In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q4’21 were information and communication (N51.05 billion) with 19.72 per cent; manufacturing (N45.09 billion) with 17.42 per cent; and financial and insurance activities (N31.06 billion) with 12.00 per cent.”

 

Also, a breakdown of the contributions of the information and communication sector toaggregateCIT generated by the government in the last five years indicates that apart from 2018 numbers, the sector paid higher CIT than banks and financial institutions sector.

 

Thus, while the banks and financial institutions sector paid a total of N137.72billion as CIT in 2017, the information and communication sector contributed N153.75billion.

 

Similarly, compared with the N142.69billion that the banks and financial institutions sector paid as CIT in 2019, the information and communication sector generated N177.74billion during the same period.

 

