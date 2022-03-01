Compelling national vision must be created to combat Nigeria’s problems –Bakare, Ade-Ojo

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has emphasized the importance of reversing Nigeria’s human capital conundrum through a compelling national vision for all-round growth.

Bakare, who is also the Convener of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG), made the remarks yesterday while delivering the 10th anniversary lecture of Elizade University, Ilara- Mokin in Ondo State, entitled: “Nigeria Beyond 2023: Reversing the Human Capital Paradox.”

He bemoaned the country’s dismal performance in terms of education, life expectancy, and GDP per capita, citing the Human Development Index (HDI), which ranks Nigeria 161st out of 189 countries.

While disclosing that “approximately 262,000 babies die at birth, the world’s second highest national total,” the pastor added that Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) also shows the various deprivations experienced by Nigerians in their daily lives.

He said: “More than 90 million Nigerians experience multidimensional poverty, making Nigeria second only to India; 33.8 per cent of Nigerians are deprived of adequate nutrition, 45.5 per cent lack access to fuel for food preparation and 36 per cent are deprived of sanitation systems; 25.3 per cent have no access to clean drinking water and 32.8 per cent have no access to quality housing.

About 10.5 million Nigerian children are out of school, the highest number in the world; 85 million Nigerians lack access to grid electricity.”

Bakare, who was a vice-presidential candidate of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), canvassed for compelling national vision, leadership recruitment and National Human Capital Database (NHCD) to change the ugly trend.

“I have come today as forerunner to re-ignite and refuel your hope and to enlist you as forerunners of the new Nigeria who are prepared to pay the price to lay a new foundation for a new nation under God.”

On his part, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, founder of Elizade University, stated that his motivation for establishing the university was to produce more credible graduates, as well as a desire to develop his hometown of Ilara-Mokin.

He stated that he personally built all of the vast infrastructural development on the campus, indicating that he had never received any government support or grants.

