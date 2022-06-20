Metro & Crime

Competency Test: Kaduna sacks 2,357 teachers – Official

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), said it has dismissed 2,357 teachers who failedtherecentlyconductedcompetency test.

 

Its spokesperson, Mrs Hauwa Mohammed, in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, said the Board conducted a competency test for over 30,000 teachers in December, 2021. She said that 2,192 primary school teachers including the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Audu Amba, had been dismissed for refusing to sit for the competency test.

 

She said that some 165 of the 27,662 teachers that sat for the competency test were also sacked for poor performances. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Kaduna State government in 2018 sacked 21,780teacherswhofailed acompetencytest, andreplacedthemwith 25,000 others recruited through vigorous processes. In December 2021, the Board also sacked 233 teachers over alleged possession of fake certificates.

 

“Following the state government’s resolution for continued assessment of teachers to ensure better delivery of learning outcomes for pupils, KADSUBEB conducted another competency test for the teachers in December 2021. “The services of teachers who scored below 40 per cent are no longer required and their appointmentshavebeenterminated from the Public Service for their poor performances.

 

“Teachers who scored 75 per  cent and above were recognised as those who passed the test and qualified for attending courses in leadership and school management,” shesaid. Accordingtoher, qualifiedteacherswillbeincluded in Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programmes to enhance their capacities to deliver quality teaching to pupils.

 

Mohammedsaidteacherswho scored between 40 and 74 per cent did not meet up with the minimumpassmark, adding thatthey would be given second chance to improve their capacities. The Board, she said has initiatedviabletrainingprogrammes for teachers under its statutory TPD with support from the state government and development partners.

 

“The training programmes will be conducted during end of term vacation and in their respective schools, to minimise disruptions of teaching and learning. “They are also encouraged to complement the government’s efforts and seek personal development for their own good.

 

“The board is assuring teachers and the public that it remains committed to ensuring their continuous professional development and the improvement of the learning outcomes of pupils and students,” she said. Reacting, MrIbrahimDalhatu, State Chairman, NUT, dismissed the competency test and the sacking of the affected teachers as “illegal”.

 

Dalhatu saidthe Union had secured a court order restraining the Board from conducting the competencytest, adding, however, that it conducted the test without recourse to the rule of law.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Chika Ikenga, bags Honorary Doctorate Degree

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chika Ikenga, Founder and Group Managing Director of Recare Cosmetics, manufacturers of Natures Gentle Touch haircare range, was at the weekend conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) by The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia Abia State.   The degree, which was presented at the 10th Convocation ceremony of the institution, was in […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Bandits kill seven in Katsina attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least seven persons have been reported killed after bandits attacked several communities in Kasai and Nahuta villages of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. A resident of Kurmiyal, a neighbouring community, Sama’ila Lihidda, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a phone call. Lihidda stressed that the hoodlums attacked the communities last […]
Metro & Crime

Ghastly road accident claims 12 lives in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano A head on collision between two commercial vehicles on Tuesday claimed 12 lives at Tsamawa village in Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State. The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Firen Service, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi confirmed the incident to newsmen. According to him, the two commercial vehicles involved, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica