Competency Test: Kaduna sacks 2,357 teachers – Official

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), said it has dismissed 2,357 teachers who failedtherecentlyconductedcompetency test.

Its spokesperson, Mrs Hauwa Mohammed, in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, said the Board conducted a competency test for over 30,000 teachers in December, 2021. She said that 2,192 primary school teachers including the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Audu Amba, had been dismissed for refusing to sit for the competency test.

She said that some 165 of the 27,662 teachers that sat for the competency test were also sacked for poor performances. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Kaduna State government in 2018 sacked 21,780teacherswhofailed acompetencytest, andreplacedthemwith 25,000 others recruited through vigorous processes. In December 2021, the Board also sacked 233 teachers over alleged possession of fake certificates.

“Following the state government’s resolution for continued assessment of teachers to ensure better delivery of learning outcomes for pupils, KADSUBEB conducted another competency test for the teachers in December 2021. “The services of teachers who scored below 40 per cent are no longer required and their appointmentshavebeenterminated from the Public Service for their poor performances.

“Teachers who scored 75 per cent and above were recognised as those who passed the test and qualified for attending courses in leadership and school management,” shesaid. Accordingtoher, qualifiedteacherswillbeincluded in Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programmes to enhance their capacities to deliver quality teaching to pupils.

Mohammedsaidteacherswho scored between 40 and 74 per cent did not meet up with the minimumpassmark, adding thatthey would be given second chance to improve their capacities. The Board, she said has initiatedviabletrainingprogrammes for teachers under its statutory TPD with support from the state government and development partners.

“The training programmes will be conducted during end of term vacation and in their respective schools, to minimise disruptions of teaching and learning. “They are also encouraged to complement the government’s efforts and seek personal development for their own good.

“The board is assuring teachers and the public that it remains committed to ensuring their continuous professional development and the improvement of the learning outcomes of pupils and students,” she said. Reacting, MrIbrahimDalhatu, State Chairman, NUT, dismissed the competency test and the sacking of the affected teachers as “illegal”.

Dalhatu saidthe Union had secured a court order restraining the Board from conducting the competencytest, adding, however, that it conducted the test without recourse to the rule of law.

