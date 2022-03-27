Competing at World Indoor was strange to us –Timothy Emoghene

One of the country’s athletes that represented Nigeria at the recently concluded World indoor Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, Timothy Emoghene, has said competing at the Indoor was a new experience for most of the athletes from Nigeria.

Speaking with our correspondent on arrival in Nigeria during the week, the 400m hurdler said all the athletes that took part in the 400m relay were experiencing the Indoor atmosphere for the first time. It would be recalled that the Nigerian 4x400m relay team failed to make it to the final after running a personal season’s best time of 3:09.55 in the heat.

According to Emoghene, it was a new experience for him and his team mates as they could have performed better if they had competed at one or two pre-meet Indoor events. “I won’t say lack of preparation because we’ve been really training at home and the thing is that we don’t have any indoor court in Nigeria so it’s kind of different to us,” he said.

“It’s a different ball game entirely, the indoors and the outdoors. It was actually my first time and first time for most of us too. It was quite strange. If it was outdoors we would have known how to run it but it’s a different running indoor but all the same we give thanks to God.”

He however called on the sports ministry and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria to find a way of bridging the gap ahead of future competitions.

