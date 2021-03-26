Competition and bribe-taking security operatives

The reversal of some policies initiated and implemented in Osun State education sector by the immediate past administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, following the unimpressive performance of the sector, should be commended as a well-thought-out decision to rescue the system from total collapse.

The action of the present administration, led by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, was considered as being in the best interest of the state, aimed at redeeming the sliding sector. Like other sectors of the nation’s economy, education has been bogged down by policy somersault and inconsistency, which has entrapped the entire Nigerian education space with apparent disregard by policy makers for ways to find solutions to the attendant challenges. No wonder, Governor Oyetola, on assumption of office, made such valiant move to undertake a comprehensive review of the state’s education sector, as part of his administration’s deliberate plan to overhaul the ailing system.

To effect the review, the state government inaugurated a 12-member Technical Committee headed by a renowned scholar, Prof. Olu Aina, which reviewed the 26 policy issues raised in a memorandum by the State Executive Council (SEC). Out of the policies, 12 were tagged to be striking and deserving of possible reversal. The review exercise extensively captured the policy of the merging of primary five and six with junior secondary schools to form middle schools, under a 4-5-3-4 system, as opposed to the Federal Government-approved 6-3- 3-4 National Policy on Education being practiced nationwide.

The committee’s dragnet, among others, was also extended to the single uniform policy for all school children in the state; the involvement of Omoluabi Educational Services Limited in the management of the 10 model high schools, with particular emphasis on the Role and Remuneration of School Administrators and Facilities Managers; abolition of the Early Childhood Care Development Education (ECCDE); abolition of the single sex school system, which made all schools in the state to become mixed sex; over bloated structure of the Ministry of Education, particularly with 18 Permanent Secretaries and the attendant blurred line of authority; the policy of replacing appellate “Grammar” with “High” in the name of secondary schools, particularly the first generation/ iconic schools; the abolition of the national TVET policy; and the introduction of Opon Imo (Tablet of Knowledge). Following the report and recommendations of the committee, all the above policies were reversed, except the Opon Imo (Tablet of Knowledge). It was recommended that the device should be re-introduced in a more cost-effective variant, with adequate advocacy and support from stakeholders.

The state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, while announcing these government’s decisions at a press briefing shortly after the state exco meeting, reeled out the reversed policies. She said that the new education policies are to commence from the next academic session.

Considering this infallible initiative of the Oyetola-led administration, it would therefore not be wrong to conclude that the Aregbesola administration took some major retrogressive steps that bastardised the education system of the State of the Living Spring. The then level of aberration in the education sector, or other critical sector of the economy for that matter, from any quarter, is wrong, unacceptable and totally condemnable.

Despite that education is on concurrent list, the fundamentals in terms of curriculum, syllabus and national policies should be respected, following their acceptability and practicality. We insist that henceforth, a situation where a state government sets aside a national policy and replaces it with self-made policies to suite its whims and caprices, should not be encouraged, in order to protect the interest of the innocent children who will bear the brunt of such unholy agenda.

It is, therefore, important for leaders to key appropriately into government policies, especially the Federal Government’s known system of education, without resorting to any showmanship that is quite unnecessary and inconsistent with what obtains nationwide after all. Particularly, the case in Osun State before Oyetola’s review and reversal of the policies was apparently a criminal act and failure of governance on the part of political leaders, both executive and legislature.

Welcoming the development, secondary schools students across the state, have expressed satisfaction with the abolition of single uniform for students of the entire state, while parents also lauded the government for the reversal of the 4:5:3:4 system of education, which is unknown to any constitution, adding that Osun State cannot afford to be an island among the 36 states of the federation in the implementation of any policy.

Beyond the commendation of the governor’s bold step in reversing the retrogressive education policies, renewed emphasis should be placed on quality and standard, while priority attention is accorded education through quality of teachers, adequate funding, massive infrastructural development and assured teachers’ well-being.

Having successfully reversed those retrogressive education policies, next is for the Oyetola administration should further right another wrong of his predecessor by reversing the name of the state rechristened by Aregbesola’s regime from “The State of Osun” to its original name, which the 1999 Constitution recognizes – Osun State.

