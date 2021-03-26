Editorial Top Stories

Competition and bribe-taking security operatives

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The reversal of some policies initiated and implemented in Osun State education sector by the immediate past administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, following the unimpressive performance of the sector, should be commended as a well-thought-out decision to rescue the system from total collapse.

The action of the present administration, led by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, was considered as being in the best interest of the state, aimed at redeeming the sliding sector. Like other sectors of the nation’s economy, education has been bogged down by policy somersault and inconsistency, which has entrapped the entire Nigerian education space with apparent disregard by policy makers for ways to find solutions to the attendant challenges. No wonder, Governor Oyetola, on assumption of office, made such valiant move to undertake a comprehensive review of the state’s education sector, as part of his administration’s deliberate plan to overhaul the ailing system.

To effect the review, the state government inaugurated a 12-member Technical Committee headed by a renowned scholar, Prof. Olu Aina, which reviewed the 26 policy issues raised in a memorandum by the State Executive Council (SEC). Out of the policies, 12 were tagged to be striking and deserving of possible reversal. The review exercise extensively captured the policy of the merging of primary five and six with junior secondary schools to form middle schools, under a 4-5-3-4 system, as opposed to the Federal Government-approved 6-3- 3-4 National Policy on Education being practiced nationwide.

The committee’s dragnet, among others, was also extended to the single uniform policy for all school children in the state; the involvement of Omoluabi Educational Services Limited in the management of the 10 model high schools, with particular emphasis on the Role and Remuneration of School Administrators and Facilities Managers; abolition of the Early Childhood Care Development Education (ECCDE); abolition of the single sex school system, which made all schools in the state to become mixed sex; over bloated structure of the Ministry of Education, particularly with 18 Permanent Secretaries and the attendant blurred line of authority; the policy of replacing appellate “Grammar” with “High” in the name of secondary schools, particularly the first generation/ iconic schools; the abolition of the national TVET policy; and the introduction of Opon Imo (Tablet of Knowledge). Following the report and recommendations of the committee, all the above policies were reversed, except the Opon Imo (Tablet of Knowledge). It was recommended that the device should be re-introduced in a more cost-effective variant, with adequate advocacy and support from stakeholders.

The state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, while announcing these government’s decisions at a press briefing shortly after the state exco meeting, reeled out the reversed policies. She said that the new education policies are to commence from the next academic session.

Considering this infallible initiative of the Oyetola-led administration, it would therefore not be wrong to conclude that the Aregbesola administration took some major retrogressive steps that bastardised the education system of the State of the Living Spring. The then level of aberration in the education sector, or other critical sector of the economy for that matter, from any quarter, is wrong, unacceptable and totally condemnable.

Despite that education is on concurrent list, the fundamentals in terms of curriculum, syllabus and national policies should be respected, following their acceptability and practicality. We insist that henceforth, a situation where a state government sets aside a national policy and replaces it with self-made policies to suite its whims and caprices, should not be encouraged, in order to protect the interest of the innocent children who will bear the brunt of such unholy agenda.

It is, therefore, important for leaders to key appropriately into government policies, especially the Federal Government’s known system of education, without resorting to any showmanship that is quite unnecessary and inconsistent with what obtains nationwide after all. Particularly, the case in Osun State before Oyetola’s review and reversal of the policies was apparently a criminal act and failure of governance on the part of political leaders, both executive and legislature.

Welcoming the development, secondary schools students across the state, have expressed satisfaction with the abolition of single uniform for students of the entire state, while parents also lauded the government for the reversal of the 4:5:3:4 system of education, which is unknown to any constitution, adding that Osun State cannot afford to be an island among the 36 states of the federation in the implementation of any policy.

Beyond the commendation of the governor’s bold step in reversing the retrogressive education policies, renewed emphasis should be placed on quality and standard, while priority attention is accorded education through quality of teachers, adequate funding, massive infrastructural development and assured teachers’ well-being.

Having successfully reversed those retrogressive education policies, next is for the Oyetola administration should further right another wrong of his predecessor by reversing the name of the state rechristened by Aregbesola’s regime from “The State of Osun” to its original name, which the 1999 Constitution recognizes – Osun State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19 2nd wave: PTF mulls lockdown in Abuja, Lagos, Plateau

Posted on Author Reporter

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is considering targeted lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; as well as Lagos and Plateau States. PTF National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Muhammed, who stated this on Friday, described as alarming, the rising cases of infections recorded in the three urban areas. Muhammed said data showed that urban local […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: CNN retracts initial report soldiers killed 38 at Lekki Toll Plaza during #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Reporter

The Cable News Network (CNN) has retracted its initial report, which said operatives of the Nigerian Army killed 38 persons at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State on October 20, 2020. The international broadcaster did this a double retraction on its Twitter handle it titled: “Clarification.” In the “Clarification,” CNN said it did not attribute […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Pfizer unveils vaccine with 90% efficacy

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

      Global efforts geared towards finding a cure for the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic produced a major breakthrough yesterday as pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer Incorporated and its partner, BioNTech, unveiled their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine has demonstrated 90 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 in candidates without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica