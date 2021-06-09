Complaints as FG moves against rickety trucks

Truck owners have said that the decision to scrap trucks above 30 years old will further affect the economy and create more hardship for people, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Truck owners using the ports have said that government should think twice before sending vehicles above 30 years old off the roads. They said that a new truck cost between N30 million and N35 million, meaning that the truck owners operating on the port roads would need about N189 billion to acquire new vehicles, if 90 per cent of the old trucks should leave the port roads.

Last week, the Federal Government declared its intention to scrap trucks above 30 years old from operating on Nigerian roads. With the new policy, over 5,400 trucks will be off the port roads in Lagos alone as the Nigerian Shippers’ Council said that no fewer than 6,000 trucks loitered around the port daily. Although, the Vice President of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Dry Cargo section, Mr Abdullahi Mohammed, said that the decision of the Federal Government to enforce standard was a good idea, he, however, said that government should equally appreciate the transport owners for driving the nation’s economy so far with those old trucks despite the high cost of spare parts.

Issues

According to him, sending one truck out of the road is like removing food from the mouth of over 30 people, saying that it will affect the owners, drivers, motor mates, commission agents, mechanics, labour and their immediate families. He said: “If there is no adequate plan arrangement before the policy takes off, it means that many citizens will be out of jobs and we should remember that in some part of the country, some farmers could not go to their farms. “Majority of them are now loaders and off loaders at their various places, even some are now drivers and motor boys. So, government has to do the needful before the implementation.

“The cost of a brand new truck is between N30million and N35 million for the head only without the back body. This is why many people go for used vehicles, which cost between N13 million and N15 million for the head alone.” He added that the owners had maintenance culture for them to retain such trucks, saying that the economy of the country had made it difficult to buy a new trucks since the assembly plants manufacturing trucks in the country had collapsed for almost 30 years. The vice president, who spoke on behalf of truck owners, urged the government to create an enabling environment for truck owners and equally make available funds to change the old trucks, saying that the manufacturing sectors and importers relied on trucks owners to convey their consignments from the port to their various warehouses and destinations.

Loan

Mohammed added that government should set up a plan on how the transport owners could access loan with low interest so that they could buy new trucks. He explained that about 65 per cent of the trucks were within the bracket of 30 years, mostly from dry cargo. Regardless of the complaints, NSC and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have entered into a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set standards for truck owners and drivers for effective implementation. According to FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, 90 per cent of trucks operating on Nigerian roads are over 30 years and there is need for constant renewal.

Age

Oyeyemi called for an improvement on the maintenance and standardisation schemes for vehicles, saying that most of them lacked safety measures like lighting, reflectors and other parts. He said: “Due to the age of the trucks, they frequently breakdown on the road, prolonging the days some cargoes spent on the road before getting to its destination.” For instance, the corps marshal noted that he passed through the Third Mainland bridge while going to Apapa and saw trucks lining up on the bridge going toward the ports, adding that the situation was not good.

The bridges

Opeyemi stressed that bridges were not meant to carry fixed trucks, adding that when there is such a scenario, the lifespan of the bridges are being reduced. He noted: “There is decay in the vehicle inspection system in the country, most of the trucks are not road worthy and this poses a serious threat to road users.” On the Vehicle Transit Area (VTA) project, Opeyemi called for more stakeholders engagement to produce results, however, he said that it should not be by enforcement.

Data base

Also, the Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr Hassan Bello, on his part, explained that the MoU signed was to generate a database on trucks, training, VTA implementation, public education and enlightenment and others. He noted that the meeting was to provide solutions to transport infrastructure deficit and other operational challenges to cargo movement.

Bello added that the corps marshal’s support of the council’s projects and activities had accelerated the achievements of major milestones in the development of critical infrastructure for trade facilitation. He said to facilitate the development of critical transport infrastructure that support trade and enforced standards, the council was promoting two major transport infrastructures, namely Inland Dry Ports (IDP) and VTA project.

Truck parks

According to him, NSC conceptualised the development of the Truck Transit Park (TTP) now VTA, to provide convenient rest areas for truckers. Bello stated that other road users would benefit from the project as it would ensure safety of trucks operating on Nigerian roads. He said: “NSC also has the mandate to ensure efficient and effective service delivery is enforced across the transport chain.” According to him, the partnership between the NSC and the FRSC had recorded reasonable landmarks, especially in traffic management and safety of cargo in transit.

Last line

Government should not depend on trucks alone to move transit cargoes from the port. There is need to use alternative modes such as railway and barges.

