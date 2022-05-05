Complaints commission tasks Ekiti CJ on prison congestion

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Ekiti State has advocated the decongestion of correctional centres to prevent incessant jailbreaks. The commission therefore tasked the Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to collaborate in that area.

The PCC Commissioner, Ekiti State office, Mr. Kayode Bamisile, spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday during his visit to Justice Adeyeye and the Controller, Correctional Centre, Ekiti Command, Mr Joseph Ojo. Bamisile said the PCC felt disturbed and sought partnership with stakeholders to fashion ways to curb infringement of inmates’ rights and reduce incessant jailbreaks.

He said: “Records show that the Ekiti Correctional Centre has a total of 668 inmates, comprising 524 awaiting trials, 130 convicted, 13 on life sentences and one on death row. “Ordinarily, this centre shouldn’t contain more than 323 inmates. Let me express here that this Commission would collaborate with relevant government functionaries to make sure that we decongest this centre.”

