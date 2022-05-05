News

Complaints commission tasks Ekiti CJ on prison congestion

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Ekiti State has advocated the decongestion of correctional centres to prevent incessant jailbreaks. The commission therefore tasked the Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to collaborate in that area.

The PCC Commissioner, Ekiti State office, Mr. Kayode Bamisile, spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday during his visit to Justice Adeyeye and the Controller, Correctional Centre, Ekiti Command, Mr Joseph Ojo. Bamisile said the PCC felt disturbed and sought partnership with stakeholders to fashion ways to curb infringement of inmates’ rights and reduce incessant jailbreaks.

He said: “Records show that the Ekiti Correctional Centre has a total of 668 inmates, comprising 524 awaiting trials, 130 convicted, 13 on life sentences and one on death row. “Ordinarily, this centre shouldn’t contain more than 323 inmates. Let me express here that this Commission would collaborate with relevant government functionaries to make sure that we decongest this centre.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Protest as judge returns Ebonyi PDP’s case file for reassignment

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Suspected political thugs, yesterday stormed the premises of Ebonyi State High Court, Abakaliki to protest decision by Justice Vincent Nwanchor to recuse himself from entertaining a suit brought before it by the Chairman of a faction of People’s Democratic Party, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi in the state. Justice Nwanchor had while throwing in the towel as […]
News

Re: APC Convention: Mutiny by Yahoo Yahoo Politicians

Posted on Author John Ali

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has a pressing challenge on its hands that it may not fully appreciate yet. This challenge has nothing to do with the now controversial scheduling of the party’s National Convention nor is it about the contentions on how key national party and elective positions should be zoned. The conundrum is […]
News

MPF: Nigeria needs brand new constitution

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On its part, the MPF said Nigeria didn’t need only restructuring, but a brand new constitution to resolve the lingering crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers, especially in the Middle Belt of the country. Speaking through its Convener, Ibrahim Bunu, the MPF said the only solution to salvage Nigeria now was for a brand new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica