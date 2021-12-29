Complaints, excuses trail maritime operation

The numerous factors that encumbered maritime operating environment in the past such as insecurity, illegal charges, unreliable services, congested ports, delay of vessels and cargo dwell times persisted in 2021, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Year 2021 was not a glowing one for the maritime industry in Nigeria as shipping activities suffered setback due to some fundamental problems.

For instance, there are still persistent challenges of soaring freight rates, surcharges and fees, insecurity, gridlock, cargo diversion, piracy, poor infrastructure and high cost of doing business at the seaports, among other problems.

These have affected the operations of terminal operators, dockworkers, stevedores, chandlers, licensed Customs agents, freight forwarders, concessionaires, government agencies, shipping lines, service providers, truckers and others negatively.

Also, the closure of Suez Canal in March 2021, followed by partial restriction due to COVID-19, led to port congestion, which began to escalate in July.

Though, the pandemic has helped in accelerating digitisation and environmental sustainability trends, while minimising interaction and physical contact at the seaports.

However, Nigeria continues to lose large merchant vessels to neighbouring countries over inability to develop deep seaports, among other challenges scaring liners from using the ports in the period.

Stakeholders said that the country had not felt the impact of the maritime industry, which generates enormous revenue estimated at over $5 trillion yearly from the global economies as foreigners control all the international cargoes, vessels and barge operations and Cabotage trade in Nigerian maritime domain.

Terminal operators

In the year, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) accused Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of denying them the 25 per cent statutory charge of the value of auctioned containers.

The association, for instance, condemned the impunity and alleged lack of transparency by customs in the auction exercise, saying that several export containers which have been abandoned in the port had taking up available spaces.

Freight Forwarding

Also, the National President, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics in Nigeria (APFFLON), Frank Ogunojemite, said that poor infrastructure, obsolete equipment and lack of single window at the port were the impediments, which affected the maritime sector’s revenue contribution to economic growth.

Also, the Chairman, Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC), Kunle Folarin, said that the merging of the maritime sector with the transport sector had been the challenge, noting that the if the maritime sector should be allowed to stand on its own, its contribution to the economy would be huge.

Customs

During the year, stakeholders in the port industry teamed up against Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Autonomy Bill. They said that it had overbearing powers and capable of crippling the mandate of other agencies.

Notwithstanding, despite the debilitation effect of a worldwide coronavirus, the service exceeded its revenue generation target and made over N37 billion seizures from the seaports and borders.

Also, it acquired three Nuctech Mobile scanners MT1213DE for Tin-can Island Command and Onne Command to help reduce the cumbersome 100 per cent examination of cargoes in the port.

NPA

In 2021, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) partnered with the United Kingdom Border Force on Port Security. The partnership was designed to facilitate legitimate movement of persons and goods at all seaports in the country.

The Authority also designated 17 truck parks to hold over 3,500 trucks for the haulage of various kinds of cargoes under its electronic call-up system. Its General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, said that even though the e-call-up (Eto) had experienced teething problems, the Authority was pleased that the issues were being tackled as they arise.

NIMASA

President Muhammadu Buhari performed the official launch of the assets under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure known as the Deep Blue Project in the year.

Also, new investment opportunities in the maritime industry was opened by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) with the flag off of national wreck removal in Lagos along the Badagry Creek by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

In the period, arrangements were concluded by the Agency with the Bayelsa State government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to recycle all the wrecks removed by NIMASA at NRC’s foundry in Lagos with the ultimate aim of creating wealth from waste, while providing jobs for Nigerians. Nigeria however lost its bid for election into Category ‘C’ of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) on Friday, in London.

Shippers’ Council

Nigerian Shippers’ Council saved N900.81 million from 82 resolved disputes between shipping companies and shippers during the year. According to the Executive Secretary of the Council, Emmanuel Jime, the cases came up between July and December, 2021.

Jime also noted that most shipping agencies had achieved 99 per cent digitalisation of its process, although, he said they still resort to manual processes because of its demand by some government agencies.

During the year, the Council set up a committee composed of representatives of shipping line agencies and NSC to ensure a harmonious working relationship with the shipping companies.

NIWA

In furtherance of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) rolled out 2,500 free life jackets for Lagos boat operators to reduce incessant accidents on the waterways.

However, it banned rickety boats in all Nigerian inland waterways, saying that uncertified boat drivers would no longer be allowed to operate on Nigerian water.

Besides, it added that rickety vessels found violating NIWA’s law would be impounded and its operators would face the wrath of the law. Also, the Managing Director of the Authority, George Moghalu, inaugurated the task force to ensure enforcement of all the safety measures in both jetties owned by NIWA and others on the waterways in Lagos.

In the year, the National Assembly turned down the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)’s budget for 2022 over its level of corruption, non-presentation of various remittances and impunity.

Members of the Senante and House of Representatives unanimously stepped down the consideration of the budget because of non-presentation of various remittances allegedly paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

CRFFN

In the period, The Federal Government mandated the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) to generate N5 billion into its coffers from the payment of Practitioners Operating Fee (POF), but lack of compliance by freight forwarders crippled the mandate as the Council could not generate more than five per cent of its target.

Also, five registered freight forwarding associations under the Council teamed up again the Council to ensure that it remains independent of the Ministry of Transportation.

They explained that the Council was not orginally establish to be a government agency, but a professional body regulating the activities of freight forwarders.

Last line

There is need to review the country’s maritime policies and proffer solutions to the various challenges impeding the progress of the port industry.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...