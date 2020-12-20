News

Complete abandoned projects in Niger-Delta, Olu of Warri appeals to Buhari

•Celebrates 5th anniversary

The Olu of Warri has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to use his good office to see to the completion of many abandoned projects in the Niger Delta region.

 

He, however, lauded the President’s commitment to the peace and development of the Niger Delta region.

The Warri monarch, who made the passionate appeal during his 5th coronation anniversary in Warri, however, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his steadfastness and kind support to the Itsekiri nation since his ascension to the throne of his fore bearers.

 

The event itself was one of the most celebrated yearly coronation anniversaries of the Olu of Warri, as thousands of persons across the country turned out to honour him. As usual, gaily dressed Itsekiri sons and daughters were there to show case their rich cultural heritage even as the chiefs came out to pay homage to their revered monarch, who has worked assiduously since he was crowned five years ago.

 

Suffice it to say that the kingship, which started with Ginuwa I since 1480, is worth celebrating when the Itsekiri’s migrated from the great Bini kingdom over 500 years ago.

 

In his speech, the monarch Ogiame Ikenwoli enjoined all his people to continue to demonstrate the great love they have always been known with their neighbours, both within the country and in the diaspora

 

