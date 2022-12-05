Complete reforms on good governance, democracy, Buhari charges new ECOWAS leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the new management team at ECOWAS Commission led by Dr. Omar Alieu Toure to complete the review and harmonisation of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening good governance and democracy in the sub-regional body.

President Buhari stated this yesterday in Abuja in his welcome address at the 62nd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. He said: “The Commission must, therefore, work assiduously to complete the review and harmonisation of the Protocols on Good Governance and Democracy, as this would enable our sub-region to sustain our collective efforts to deepen not only Democracy but her dividends through good governance to the Community citizens.

“Related to this is the urgent need to fully bring into operation, the Regional Action Plan on the Fight Against Terrorism and other acts of criminality in the sub-region as enhanced safety will sustain national governance efforts that would ensure the growth and progress of our sub- region,” the President said.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a release, Buhari noted that the 62nd session held yesterday in Abuja was the 8th that Nigeria, under his leadership had hosted adding: “All of those occasions, includingthisone, have brought honour and respect tomycountryasNigeriacontinues to be at the centre of sustained solidarity and collaborativeeffortstomaximise our relationships in order to address common challenges toour countriesand theCommunity’s citizens.”

The Nigerian leader paid tribute to President Kuffour Addo-Nana of Ghana, theimmediate past Chairperson of the Authority for his services and congratulated President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau on assuming the leadership of the sub-regional organisation, expressing his confidence in the latter’s ability to “discharge his responsibilities to the sub-region, as well as meet the expectations of the Community citizens.”

The President thanked fellow leaders for the support he received as the Regional Champion on COVID–19 at a time the pandemic ravaged the entire world, ascribing the successes recorded in the region to their cooperation. He however, lamented that despite the efforts of ECOWAS leaders towards deepening democracy, the region suffered some unpleasant setbacks: Earlier in the day at the official ground-breaking ceremony of the new ECOWAS Headquarters Building, Buhari expressed his appreciation to the Government of the People’s Republic of China, “for their financial and technical contribution to ensuring that a monument of this nature is built on behalf of our region.”

The building, to be named the Eye of West Africa, with an expected completion period of 26 months would house the three major ECOWAS Institutions, namely the ECOWAS Commission, the Community Court of Justice and the Parliament. In his remarks at the event, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, said, “to sponsor and construct the new ECOWAS Headquarters is a vivid reflection of China’s support to the work of ECOWAS as well as the traditional friendship between China and the West African countries.”

“We will continue to promote the common development of China and Africa, and are ready to make new contributions to the building of the China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...