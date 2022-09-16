Complete section 4 of East-West Road, Buhari directs NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its subsidiaries to fix section 4 of the East-West Road from Eleme roundabout to Onne Junction through the tax credit scheme. Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Environment, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, gave the directive at the opening ceremony of a meeting of the 5th National Council on Niger Delta in Uyo. Buhari said, “The East- West Road project which is now being handled by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, is the largest infrastructure project in Nigeria. “It is a very strategic road, connecting the country’s busiest and foremost commercial cities in the region. This would be expeditiously addressed, considering the importance of the road to our national economy.” The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Umana, stated that the theme of the council meeting was: “Harnessing 21st Century Development Initiatives and Strategies for Greater Development impacts in the Niger Delta Region.”
