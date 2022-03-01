Sports

Complete Sports founder Ojeagbase dies at 71

Posted on Author Dr. Sunny Ojeagbase, Comment(0)

founder and executive chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, Success Digest and other online publications, has passed on According to a statement signed by Mr Julius Ojeagbase for the family, he died on Saturday, 26 February, 2022 in Atlanta, United States of America (USA) after a brief illness. He was 71 years.

 

Dr. Ojeagbase hailed from Uzebba, Iuleha in Owan West of Edo State. Popularly known as Sunny Ojeagbase (or simply “S.O.”) before he added Emmanuel to his names, the late media entrepreneur broke into national consciousness as the pioneer publisher of sports news in Nigeria when he established Sports Souvenir weekly newspaper in 1984.

 

 

Before then, he was a retired soldier of the Nigerian Army who cut his teeth in sports journalism as a stringer at the Daily Times newspapers in the mid-1970s.

 

Through sheer talent, determination and hard work, Ojeagbase blossomed very quickly and was appointed sports editor of Sunday Concord newspapers at inception in 1980 and sports editor of The Guardian newspapers also at inception in 1983. He resigned from The Guardian in 1984 to pursue his dream as an entrepreneur. Between 1984 and 1994, Ojeagbase introduced several other pioneering sports titles including Complete Football magazine, Complete Football International (CFI) and International Soccer Review (ISR) into the Nigerian sports market.

 

Remarkably, the Complete Football titles played very prominent roles in ensuring Nigeria’s first appearance at the FIFA World Cup at USA 1994 as well as the country’s football Gold medal win at the Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games also in the USA. Between those two historic events in Nigerians sports, Ojeagbase introduced Complete Sports as the Number One daily sports newspaper in Nigeria in 1995.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Di Maria)
Sports

FIFA: More than £38bn spent on transfers in 10 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

More than £38bn ($48.5bn) has been spent on transfer fees worldwide over the past decade – with English clubs leading the list of big spenders. World governing body FIFA conducted extensive research of transfers that took place between 2011 and 2020. Manchester City and Chelsea headed the table of biggest-spending sides, two of 12 Premier […]
Sports

National Stadium renovation: Stakeholders plead for citizens centred policies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Members of the National Stadium community have appealed to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to give serious thoughts to the latest seven days quit notice issued to business owners inside the premises amidst speculations of its renovation.   This appeal became necessary going by the economic implication of the sudden eviction notice as Nigerians […]
Sports

Super Eagles to earn $5000 as bonus for prelims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Super Eagles of Nigeria will smile home with $5000 for every victory in the group stage of the AFCON, according to a report emanating from the Nigeria Football Federation   The first match of the Super Eagles is really, a litmus test for the team. As the tournament progresses, the bonus of the team will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica