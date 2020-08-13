Completion of NCDMB building will create employment opportunities – Buhari

The President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that the completion of the Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) building in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, will create employment for the locals especially for the people of the Niger Delta.

Speaking virtually from Abuja during the commissioning of the 17-storey building, the president maintained that the completion of the building will help towards the eradication of poverty adding that the idea of the project was to promote local services.

He said: “We must therefore use every means at our disposal to make sure that we take millions of people out of poverty. To this end, direct and indirect jobs and other businesses were factored into the project with addition to various business opportunities.

“This commission brings to the fore the importance of local content in oil activities of our national life in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. I believe strongly that the local production of our goods and services is one of surest ways to empower our citizens.

“That is why two of the executive orders issued under our government are related to local content. Therfore we approved N2.6 trillion for our ecenomic sustanablity plan.”

Also speaking the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva thanked the president for his commitment in making sure that speedy approvals were given for the completion of the project.

Earlier the Governor of Bayelsa State Douye Diri had urged the Nigerian Agip Oil Compnay to relocate their headquarters to the state maintaining that all their activities were domicled in Bayelsa.

The governor assured them and other oil companies of their safety in the state.

In his reaction, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Simbi Wabote thanked the president, the minister, the state government and all that contributed towards the completion of the NCDMB building.

