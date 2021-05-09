Comply with Catholic Canon, Kaigama tells Mbaka

•Priests forbidden from partisan politics

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has charged Catholic Bishops and priests to avoid interference in politics in conformity with their oath during priestly ordination.

Kaigama, who spoke in Abuja in preparation for World Communications Day, specifically condemned the recent utterances and acts on the part of the Catholic Priest at Adoration Ministries in Enugu, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, which bother on insubordination and alleged partisanship.

He said during Priestly ordination, Catholic Priests take an oath to be obedient and respect their Bishop and his successors, and specifically chided Mbaka for dabbling into politics through his comments.

The clergy further noted that Catholic Canon Law 285 forbids Catholic Priests from partisan politics, though they are free to discuss politics but not to participate “If he is a Catholic Priest, he must go by what the Catholic Church teaches and stands for.

Father Mbaka is a priest and he should realise that Catholic Priests are forbidden by Canon Law 285 which prohibits any clergy from engaging in anything that is foreign and unbecoming to the Catholic Clerical state.

“That means we are prohibited from embarking on anything that is alien, strange, foreign to our clerical status and what the Catholic Church teaches us, as clergy, we are not allowed to dabble into politics.

It doesn’t mean we can’t be prophetic in condemning criminality and corruption. We can do that, that is a prophetic mission. Partisan politics is not part of our calling. “If a clergy embarks on such unbecoming and foreign conduct, the church has a solution and the church knows what to do,” he said.

Mbaka has in one of his preaching blessed the leader of IPOB, and in another instance before a congregation, chided the government at all levels.

He said “By now, with what is happening in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari should resign honorably. We are crying because we don’t have a shepherd.

“All those that will fight what I’m saying now will eventually suffer the wrath. If you can’t do it, it is better you resign. A good coach cannot sit on the bench and watch his team being defeated. Either he resigns or he is impeached.

This statement is too mysterious and supernatural. “I know that many people will be saying Mbaka, did you not pray for Buhari. Then I ask, Did (Prophet) Samuel in the Bible not pray for (King) Saul?

What are you talking about? I’m I the creator of Buhari? God created him. “Nigerians trusted him because he did well some time (ago).

But now, how can people be dying and the chief security officer of the country will be sitting down doing nothing, without making a statement? Gunmen are killing people here and there in the country…

If I refuse to speak the truth the Holy Spirit will attack me” The statement has pitched the priest against the government, who condemned his action and accused him of resorting to public denunciation because of President Buhari’s refusal to award a contract to him.

On the issue of discipline, he added: “Father Mbaka is a Catholic Priest under a Catholic Bishop.

He was ordained a Catholic Priest and he took an oath during ordination stating ‘I promise obedience and respect to you my local ordinary and your successors’, this was the oath he took in front of everyone, which means that the oath is valid till you die,” he said

