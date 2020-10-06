Comply with IGPs directive, CP warns SARS officers, others

Metro & Crime

In compliance with the Inspector-General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu’s directives on mode of operation for Federal Anti robbery squads and other Tactical Squads, the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli has warned the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad and other Tactical Teams to comply with the IGP’s directive

The CP gave the warning to the officers on Tuesday at the Command’s Headquarters in Yenagoa.

 

He stated that henceforth the Command will deploy operatives to covertly monitor the activities of Police officers.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, the CP also reechoed the IGP’s directive that no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on any assignment in mufti.

 

They must always appear in their Police uniforms or approved tactical gear.
The Tactical Squads were also warned against invasion of the privacy of citizens, particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices.

The CP warned of severe consequences for any officer that violates the IGP’s directive.

