Comprehensive review of revenue allocation formula overdue – Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has called for a comprehensive review of Revenue Allocation formula (RAF) for states, stressing that the review was long overdue. Bello in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, opined that it had become necessary for the Federal government to relinquish portions of her allocation to the state and local governments, as he pointed out that realities between the three tiers of government currently necessitated a more equitable sharing plan for all revenue accruing into the Federation Account.

According to him, various agreements being entered into by the federal government, including the minimum wage and enhanced pay for some professional cadres entered into with organised labour, invariably means more money would leave the already depleted pockets of hapless states and local governments. Giving a breakdown, he noted that currently, the federal government takes 52.68 percent, the 36 states and the FCT split 26.72 percent and the local government councils make do with 20.60 percent while the 9 oil producing states receive an additional 13 percent as derivation revenue distributed among them depending on the actual contribution of each to crude oil receipts.

Bello explained further that the state has 43,788 workers and a salary obligation of N3.8bn monthly for Local, which was quite different from the N3.206bn needed to settle salaries and remunerations every month at the state level, including allocations from FAAC and JAAC plus its internally generated revenue which the current Administration has painstakingly grown about 300%, still hovers around N7bn.

He said: “The situation is dire and it becomes worse when you add our many other governance responsibilities such as meeting the needs of our people in all sectors – education, health, infrastructure and utilities, security of lives and properties, social cohesion, diversity management, among others. Clearly, the case for an enhanced revenue share for the 2nd and 3rd tier of governance has never been stronger. I strongly urge it this is the right thing to do and this is the time to do it.” He added that the Commission has a duty to ensure that none of such revenue was stolen, diverted or hidden away from all lawful beneficiaries.

