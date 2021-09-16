Metro & Crime

Compulsory COVID-19 vaccination: Edo civil servants, others barred from secretariat

Thousands of Civil Servants and others who could not present their proof of vaccination were yesterday barred from entering into the Edo State Secretariat as government began the enforcement of restrictions on large public gatherings for persons without evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The exercise which began before 7am saw the state Head of COVID-19 Enforcement Team, Mr. Yusuf Haruna, manning the main gate opposite the EFCC office in the GRA area, while others took charge of other entry points.

Those who provided their vaccination cards were allowed entry, while others who could not were told to go back home. The monitoring team also scanned the cards to be sure that they were genuine before allowing holders into the secretariat.
Some civil servants said they were taken by surprise and did not bring their cards with them while those who had it in their offices had to send their colleagues to bring them to the gate before they were allowed in. Others, who refused to go home despite being refused entry, were seen loitering around the perimeter fence discussing the action and the effects on them. “I didn’t know that the order will take effect as I have not had electricity in my house for over one week. I have been vaccinated and I will be back with my card tomorrow,” one of the workers said.

