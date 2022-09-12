Compulsory Insurances: NAICOM sensitises Katsina indigenes on benefits

Last week, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) stepped further in its drive to ensure more states benefit from the Compulsory Insurance policies by taking the message to Katsina State.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for the Commission to inform the audience on the benefits to be derived from Takaful, an Islamic model of insurance. Expressing delight for the opportunity granted the Commission by the state governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari to penetration in the state, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, who was represented by the Head, Corporate Communications and Market Development, NAICOM, Salami Rasaaq, made it clear that the main objective of the workshop was to sensitise the top government functionaries of Katsina State, Khadis and Ulamas on the principles, operations and benefits of the Compulsory Insurances, Takaful and Micro-takaful.

According to him, ‘‘it is imperative to mention that we are in Katsina today to discuss the concept of Islamic insurance and forge this partnership with the government and people of Katsina State in order to pave way for the enforcement and implementation of the list of insurances made compulsory by extant laws to guarantee the protection of the people of Katsina State.’’

He stated that the Insurance Act 2003 and other relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria made provisions for certain insurances to be compulsory towards the protection of innocent third parties, who may fall victims of unforeseen occurrences like road accidents, building collapse, fire, accidents in public buildings – offices, shops, schools, malls, etc

