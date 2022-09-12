Business

Compulsory Insurances: NAICOM sensitises Katsina indigenes on benefits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Last week, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) stepped further in its drive to ensure more states benefit from the Compulsory Insurance policies by taking the message to Katsina State.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for the Commission to inform the audience on the benefits to be derived from Takaful, an Islamic model of insurance. Expressing delight for the opportunity granted the Commission by the state governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari to penetration in the state, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, who was represented by the Head, Corporate Communications and Market Development, NAICOM, Salami Rasaaq, made it clear that the main objective of the workshop was to sensitise the top government functionaries of Katsina State, Khadis and Ulamas on the principles, operations and benefits of the Compulsory Insurances, Takaful and Micro-takaful.

According to him, ‘‘it is imperative to mention that we are in Katsina today to discuss the concept of Islamic insurance and forge this partnership with the government and people of Katsina State in order to pave way for the enforcement and implementation of the list of insurances made compulsory by extant laws to guarantee the protection of the people of Katsina State.’’

 

He stated that the Insurance Act 2003 and other relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria made provisions for certain insurances to be compulsory towards the protection of innocent third parties, who may fall victims of unforeseen occurrences like road accidents, building collapse, fire, accidents in public buildings – offices, shops, schools, malls, etc

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Apongbon: Brokers advise LASG on tackling fire outbreaks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, NCRIB, has advised Lagos State Government to accelerate sanitary initiatives, especially in vulnerable areas of the state and embark on more aggressive public campaigns on how the citizens could become more responsible for their assets and those of the government.   The NCRIB President, Rotimi Edu, while sympathising […]
Business

Armyworm: Potential victory for Nigerian farmers unlocked

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Farmers in Nigeria, the first country where Fall Armyworm (FAW) was detected in Africa in 2016, will soon get access to a biological tool that will prevent an infestation of the invasive pest. The product, which is called Fawligen, belongs to the new IRAC mode of action Group 31 (host-specific occluded pathogenic viruses). It contains […]
Business

French liner slams Nigerians with new demurrage, shipping charges

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

ADJUSTMENT Inflationary trends in Nigeria have made the liner to review its local charges upward   French shipping line, CMA CGM, has introduced new local charges and demurrage on container shipped by Nigerian importers to the seaports.   This is the second time the liner would impose illegal charges on importers using Nigerian ports within […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica