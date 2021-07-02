Computer village set for relocation to N40bn ICT Business Park

Coalition of Association in Computer Village (CACOVI) haslaunched the relocation campaign of the Computer Village to the N40 billion Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Business Park at Katangowa, Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony which began on Wednesday was in conjunction with Sterling Alternative Finance, Bridgeways, and Lagos state government. President, CACOVI, Mr Timi Famoroti, said the inauguration was to create awareness on the reality of the relocation of Computer Village to the new ICT Business Park. Famoroti said that Cocavi members had agreed to move to a more conducive environmentfreeof anyintimidation, harassment and aggression. According to him, we deserve an international market such as the ICT park which will give members the opportunity to own their shops. He said: “To the members, it is an investment and an opportunity to fly. This project happening now is not without challenges but as leaders we are determined to give our members a very conducive environment for business.’’

