Comrade Aremu: Tinubu will be labour friendly president

Director of Labour, APC Presidential Campaign Council and Director General Michael Imodu National Institute of Labour Studies, Comrade Issa Aremu has said that the APC Presidential candidate Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu is committed to the Labour Charter of Demands and will maintain good labour friendly relations if elected next year.

Comrade Aremu, a former Deputy President of NLC, stated this on Sunday at the NLC Secretariat Jos while interacting with Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leaders and members in the state.

He said Tinubu is the only presidential candidate with vast experience who will consolidate the labour friendly relations of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by providing decent work and creating jobs for Nigerians, saying workers will be home with Tinubu more than any other presidential candidate.

“Despite the insecurity challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari has done his best and remained a labour friendly president, and has also resisted pressure to reduce workers, he insists that Civil Servants’ salaries must be increased from N18,000 to N30,000, ensure that salaries are paid as when due,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...