COMTUA accuses petroleum tankers’ drivers of indiscriminate parking, seeks govt’s intervention

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations of Nigeria (COMTUA) has frowned at what it described as the indiscriminate parking and obstruction of free flow of traffic on major roads by members of the Petroleum Tankers’ Drivers (PTD)a branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The association, which accused PTD of non-compliance with the terms of reference by the Parks and Garages Management and Park Monitoring Committee, also raised its voice against alleged illegal activities of hoodlums that have hindered the smooth operation of stakeholders in the maritime sector.

COMUTA aired its grievances in the letters by the National Secretary of the Union, Comrade Augustine Erhabour to the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Ministry of Transport, Honourable Shola Giwa and the Zonal Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Apapa zone, as contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

“We have noticed with grave concern the activities of members of the above named association around the roads leading to ports and terminals.

“Every day you see tankers parked indiscriminately on the roads without giving any consideration to other road users. They are now in the habit of using the roads as place of parking, thereby causing traffic gridlock.

“They have refused to obey the gentleman’s agreement reached between our unions and theirs of using the road to the port during the day while we work at night on the Mile 2/Tincan axis,” stated Erhabour.

