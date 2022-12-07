News

COMTUA accuses petroleum tankers’ drivers of indiscriminate parking, seeks govt’s intervention

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations of Nigeria (COMTUA) has frowned at what it described as the indiscriminate parking and obstruction of free flow of traffic on major roads by members of the Petroleum Tankers’ Drivers (PTD)a branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The association, which accused PTD of non-compliance with the terms of reference by the Parks and Garages Management and Park Monitoring Committee, also raised its voice against alleged illegal activities of hoodlums that have hindered the smooth operation of stakeholders in the maritime sector.

COMUTA aired its grievances in the letters by the National Secretary of the Union, Comrade Augustine Erhabour to the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Ministry of Transport, Honourable Shola Giwa and the Zonal Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Apapa zone, as contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

“We have noticed with grave concern the activities of members of the above named association around the roads leading to ports and terminals.

“Every day you see tankers parked indiscriminately on the roads without giving any consideration to other road users. They are now in the habit of using the roads as place of parking, thereby causing traffic gridlock.

“They have refused to obey the gentleman’s agreement reached between our unions and theirs of using the road to the port during the day while we work at night on the Mile 2/Tincan axis,” stated Erhabour.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘150 out 1000 women die during childbirth in Nigeria’

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

At least, not less than 15 per cent of every 1,000 women die due to blood loss during childbirth in Nigeria. Director General of the National Blood Service Commission, Dr. Omale Joseph, disclosed this yesterday during a briefing at the National Assembly. Speaking alongside the sponsor of the bill, which established the commission, Abbas Tajudeen […]
News

How Joseph Ayoub Transformed Roses as a “Timeless” Symbol of Love

Posted on Author Our Reporters

What do roses symbolize? Love, affection and a strong bond between you and your partner. But it’s sad that no matter how romantic roses are as gifts, they live a short life. They dry up in a few days, and your partner eventually has to toss them off in a bin. But suppose you come […]
News

JUST IN: Looters invade Abuja NYSC camp, cart away mattresses, others  

Posted on Author Reporter

Some hoodlums on Tuesday morning broke into the Orientation Camp of the National Youth Corps (NYSC) in Kubwa, Abuja. The thugs armed with knives and other sharp objects blocked the road and ordered motorists to turn back. They were seen coming out of the premises with mattresses, plastic chairs and other items. Residents in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica