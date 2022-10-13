CON: Abiodun, Ogun, Lagos indigenes hail Adeola

The governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was among several dignitaries of Ogun and Lagos State origin that showered encomiums on Senator Solomon Adeola, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance on his national honour award as Commander of the Order of Niger (CON).

They described him as a reliable, dogged and resilient politician of Ogun State origin. Speaking at a reception Abiodun said Adeola (aka Yayi) was a man diligent in his work and it is not a surprise that he dines with kings with the prestigious national honour award. The event had former governor of Ogun State Otunba Gbenga Daniel, deputy governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Oyedele-Salako, former deputy governor of Ogun State, Prince Segun Adesegun, former deputy governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro and two former Speakers of Ogun State namely Tunji Egbetokun and Suraj Adekumbi respectively,

