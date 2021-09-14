Sports

CONCACAF open to FIFA’s biennial World Cup proposal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) said on Monday it was open to the idea of a biennial World Cup, provided that it creates a more balanced structure for the game globally.

CONCACAF said it recognised the merits of creating a new soccer calendar if it meant fewer international windows, less travel for players and more competitive games instead of friendlies.

FIFA’s congress voted to carry out a feasibility study on holding the men’s and women’s World Cups every two years, a proposal which has been met with opposition, but CONCACAF has asked for wider consultation with stakeholders, reports Reuters.

“We will continue to look at these proposals constructively, with an open mind, and in the spirit of positive engagement,” CONCACAF said in a statement https://www.concacaf.com/article/concacaf-statement-fifa-consultation-regarding-the-international-match-calendar.

“While CONCACAF’s immediate focus is on its own region, we also believe in the importance of being part of the global football family and we will listen to the views of football stakeholders in all parts of the world.

“We encourage not only our fellow Confederations but also all members of the global football family to come together and work collaboratively to create FIFA calendars and competitions that have benefits for the development of the game in all regions across the world.”

Last week, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) criticised the proposal, saying it was “highly unviable” and would overwhelm the football calendar.

European soccer’s governing body UEFA also rejected the idea, with its president Aleksander Ceferin warning that European nations could boycott the World Cup if FIFA’s plans to make the event biennial go ahead.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Stubborn Palace end Arsenal’s winning run

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal’s recent resurgence was checked by a stubborn Crystal Palace, who claimed a hard-fought point from a forgettable encounter at Emirates Stadium. Tagged as relegation candidates as little as three weeks ago, the Gunners came into the game off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, but were unable to find their […]
Sports

NWFL Premiership Super 6: Nigerian champion emerges today

Posted on Author Reporter

  The champion for the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership season and the country’s representative to the WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League will emerge Sunday at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode between Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, FC Robo and Sunshine Queens as the Super Six comes to an end after seven days […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool win eight-goal thriller with Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Man United need point for UEFA League after draw confirms Hammers’ survival Liverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds’ 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ended. Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum put them in charge before Olivier Giroud pulled one back. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica