Concede defeat in good faith, APC chieftain charges opposition parties

Former senatorial aspirant in Edo Central and All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Sylvanus Igbogbo, has advised losers in last Saturday’s Presidential election against heating up the polity. He called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) loyalists to avoid anything that is capable of truncating the nation’s nascent democracy. He maintained that there is nowhere in the world where election is perfect, adding that Nigerians made a good choice by electing Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President. Igbogbo urged security agencies to be on the alert and alive to their responsibility of maintaining public order, peace and security in the face of unguarded, provocative remarks by some party supporters of the PDP and LP. He commended INEC on its performance and Nigerians for coming out in their numbers to perform their civil responsibility, noting that the election of Tinubu will see to the eradication of insecurity in Nigeria. He said: “First, I must give kudos to INEC for a job well done. To me, I think this election was free and fair in all facets. “I want to advise Nigerians to remain calm and respect the will of the majority as expressed through the ballot box and embrace their brethren and the emerging leaders for a brighter, secure and prosperous Nigeria for today and the future generations. “I also want to use this opportu

opportunity to commend Nigerians for the calmness, patience and maturity they have exhibited so far. “Nigeria is our country, we must join hands with the President – elect to build Nigeria and make it a better place for us all. ‘‘Millions of Nigerians have voted the right person into position; Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a good plan for Nigerians. “With the election of Tinubu as President, Nigeria is in for a better and prosperous future. With the situation of Nigeria now, we need a man with capacity and political goodwill to govern Nigeria.” He added: “Nigeria is at the brink of collapse and disunity. So, we need a man that can bring Nigeria together again and make things work. “Tinubu will not disappoint Nigerians; he will be totally committed to

building a better Nigeria, and solving the problems of poverty and insecurity in the country. ‘‘This new government will not discriminate; Tinubu will run an open door government. But I want to advise our President-elect to ensure that he brings in intelligent people into his government to ensure good governance. “I also want to congratulate the President – elect and APC members for a well-deserved victory at the polls. “Again, the Nigerian electorate made the right choice; Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu will put an end to poverty and insecurity in the country. “He is aware of the situation and so he cannot afford to disappoint the masses that gave him the mandate. “I join my voice with the good people of Edo State to congratulate him.”

 

 

