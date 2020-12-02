News

Concentrate energy on restructuring, not 2023 presidency, YCE tells southerners

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

Southerners jostling to produce the next president of the country have been advised to jettison the idea but concentrate energy on how the country would be restructured.

 

This was disclosed yesterday by the chairman, Ondo State chapter of the Yoruba Councilof Elders(YCE), Chief Anthony Meraiyebu, while fielding questions from journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

 

He urged the National Assembly to use the current constitution amendment process to effect the restructuring of the country without which Nigeria would hit the rocks.

 

His words: “We will continue to hammer it to the hearings of the powers- thatbe that we will get nowhere as a country until the call for restructuring is heeded. The unfortunate aspect of it is that while vacillating on the issue, things would continue to degenerate.

 

“It is better the call is heeded now so as to halt the drift and reverse the already battered situation. Already, we have lost a lot of precious lives that cannot be brought back due to the lopsided arrangements the country has been subjected to over the years.

 

“This is the more reason why it is imperative for those gladiators from the southern part of the country angling to contest the presidency in 2023 to refocus their attention on how to restructure the country

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

