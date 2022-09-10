The concept of beauty among Igbos is so important that a specific work of art has been used to depict the beauty of an Igbo woman. This object is known as ‘Ugonachomma,’ meaning; ‘The Eagle that Seeks out Beauty’. Ugonachomma is a metaphorical expression comparing a beautiful Igbo young woman with an eagle. Both are moral and aesthetic ideas in Igbo thoughts.

This art work is usually carried by men in public squares and displayed alongside maiden spirit masquerades (agboho mmonwu) in dry season festival dance. They are used as dance figures, which are commissioned by age grades for prestige. Physical attractiveness is the degree to which a person’s features are considered pleasing or beautiful. This include universal perceptions common to all human cultures such as facial asymmetry, socio-cultural dependents attributes and personal preferences unique to a particular individual.

Eagles are the rulers of the skies, smart and expert hunters. They have large and bright eyes, majestic creatures with symbols of freedom, peace and courage. They are also very bold, wise and intelligent in nature and stick to their mates for life time. According to scientific research, generally, women are considered to be more beautiful than men.

A young beautiful Igbo woman tends to rule her environment with good character and a good sense of humour. She is practically in charge of her world because of God’s natural endowment upon her. She is easily identified among others because of her pronounced beautiful features: Large and bright eyes; White teeth with always a big smile; The curved nature of her spine; A waist- to- hip ratio of about 67-80; Glowing beautiful black skin; Thick, dark and long healthy hair; Naturally very tall in height; Long necked that beautifies the sitting of beads and other jewelries/ornaments; Pointed nose, slim, well curved and good shaped body; and Sturdy and smooth legs.

“Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder,” they said, yes, men do not only stick to the above listed physical features in searching for a wife. Beauty delights the sense or exalts the mind and also acquires qualities pleasing to the moral sense; men still look out for ladies with qualities pleasing to the individual moral sense; a woman with good heart (nwanyi obi oma) good character (attitude), good sense of humour (nwanyi nwere ezigbo omume). All these also contribute to the qualities and choice of a beautiful woman in Igbo land.

Beauty Accessories

There are accessories, costumes that are used as additives or make up that accentuates the beauty of an Igbo woman. A beautiful woman in Igbo land has dressing/attire for different purposes as the occasion may be. For example; child naming ceremony, traditional marriage ceremony, and young maiden that is getting ready for marriage etc. Decorative or tribal marks are well appreciated among the Igbos because lots of values have been attached to them. It’s widely used for beautification family identification pattern, to also distinguish the royal born, free born, slaves and outcast (Osu). Uli paintings are the loveliest of the body paintings.

This is mostly used by young maiden during a festival dance and also for one that is fattening. Teeth filing is a cultural practice used as one of the beautification addictive among Igbo women. Decorations and manipulation of hair has occupied the attention of women in Igbo land for centuries.

The head is considered as the seat of power, therefore must be given proper attention. Great powers of sexual attraction is attributed to the woman’s hair, that even the bible said that the glory of a woman is her hair. The various symbolic ways of arranging ones hair reveals the totality of the woman’s life style. Ojongo is a distinctive feature of an Igbo art work depicting Igbo women popular hair style. This hairstyle was copied from Ugonachomma and first spotted in Arochukwu, (nwanyi aro).

It is naturally arranged with ornaments like threads, feathers, shells, bone, wood, beads, Igbo currency, coins or clothes, cowries, mud containing colourful ores, yellow and red camwood, powder or paste, palm oil and charcoal. Isi/ Ishi owu, a threaded hairstyle is a form of beautiful way of arranging hair among the Igbo women, this is still applicable to the women in rural areas till date. Some hairstyle signifies attractiveness and power while some represents pride and beauty, the later is mostly common within the newly married young maiden (Ngala), demonstrating her pride and ego. Waist beads are worn by Igbo women traditionally and idealisation of female beautification. Other beauty accessories include Uhie, otangele, nka si ala, oga aru, nja anklets and ivory.

Conclusion

Presently, the beauty of Igbo woman has been improved on with the recent development of the society. It’s no longer a half naked wrapper on the chest and waist with beads round the waist and neck, rather a proper covering has been enforced such as two wrapper made of quality hollandies fabrics or expensive george material with good blouse on top which presents her more honourable and beautiful than ever. The concept of beauty among Igbo women is still as fertile as ever.

Chizoba Joy Ephraim is Principal Curator, Department of Documentation, National Museum, Lagos

