Concern as City Pastor Israel Oladele under attack

The name, Israel Oladele is not unfamiliar to many who are in tune with happenings around. For the benefit of those who might be finding it hard to place him, little framed Oladele who is better known as Genesis, is the founder of Genesis Global Impact parish of Celestial Church of Christ.

Dark skinned Oladele, who has grown in leaps and bounds, has been in public glare for a long time is also known to be very influential among top socialites within Lagos metropolis.

While he is known to have taken the church he started from the scratch to an enviable height, the youthful man of God has, however, not forgotten where he is coming from as he’s made it part of his assignment to cater for the less privileged in the society.

He is known to have a scheme through which he caters for the youths, widows and the rest.

However, while some have continually given him accolades for his selfless personality, such that he committed so much fund and time to the work of the kingdom and humanity, some on the other hand are out to smear his image as so much unprintable things are being peddled about him.

And at the vanguard of the attack is one United Kingdom based lady who appears to be bent on denting the image of the amiable man of God.

Meanwhile, according to information at the disposal of Celeb Lounge, this development has become so worrisome to well-wishers and associates of the man of God, especially within the fold of Christendom such that effort are being made to ensure the identity of those sponsoring the attack against the innocent spirit filled Israel are uncovered.

On the side of the widely travelled sophisticated man of God, as much as he’s not happy about baseless wicked tales being peddled about him, he’s not showing signs of betraying ethics of his religious beliefs and calling.

