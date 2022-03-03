Concern as condom for anal sex gets US FDA’s nod

…experts highlight merits, demerits

Anal sex is the riskiest type of sex for getting or transmitting HIV. Similarly, the risk of sexually transmitted infection (STI) transmission during anal intercourse is significantly higher than during vaginal intercourse. The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) recently approve condom for anal sex as solution to these diseases, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI with Agency report

Whether you’re in a committed relationship or prone to the throws of lust (or both, we’re not judging), you need to protect yourself and your partner — which usually means using a condom. Still, as humans tend to be, we’re not always careful. We like to experiment, we sometimes falter — and pick up sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs).

Whatever the reason, condoms are a great way to stay safe and can be used by people of the appropriate age just about anywhere– and they can also be lots of fun. Now, there’s a new type of condom on the block. Condoms for vaginal sex currently on the market are recommended for use during anal or oral intercourse by the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC)– meaning they’re legally backed by a drug agency for one activity and informally deemed effective for another in what is known as ‘off-label’ use.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has finally approved the first condom for anal sex: the ONE Male Condom. According to the organisation behind the product, Global Protection Corp, ONE Condoms and myONE fitted condoms became the first brands ever approved by the FDA for anal sex, though, the company has previous condoms that are also still approved for vaginal sex. Condoms have previously only been approved for vaginal sex – because no one had ever brought data to the FDA showing condoms are also safe for anal sex.

Giving the background, the company stated that a in a clinical trial published in 2019, conducted by Emory University, our condoms used during anal sex failed less than one per cent of the time. This clinical trial provided the data we needed to submit a De Novo Request to the FDA to expand the intended use claim of ONE and myONE Condoms to include anal sex. Consequently, on February 23, 2022, the FDA accepted this request, following the 10 year project in the making, and “we’re super excited what this means for public health outreach”. While reacting to the development, Courtney Lias, director of the USFDA’s Office of GastroRenal, Obstetrics- Gynecological, General Hospital, and Urology Devices, said: “The approval is seen as a victory for sexual health and especially important for the LGBTQ community, who, until now, have not had a condom aimed specifically at them.

“The risk of STI transmission during anal intercourse is significantly higher than during vaginal intercourse. The FDA’s authorisation of a condom that is specifically indicated, evaluated, and labeled for anal intercourse may improve the likelihood of condom use during anal intercourse.” On his part, a Former President, Society of Gyneacologist and Obstetrics in Nigeria (SOGON), Prof. Olurotimi Akinola, a consultant Obstetrics and Gyneacologist described the development as more like a social achievement than a medical one. According to him, anal sex has no role or gratification; if not for homosexuals, anal sex has no purpose.

“It has also been indicted as what started and spreads HIV. “When talking about condom, it might reduce the risk of HIV transmission and human papilloma virus (HPV); That is the medical point of view.” With regards to someone from the church and mosque, Akinola said they will ask what has been achieved because they do not advocate it; it is more sociological than medical.

However, the former president of SOGON said it is the western cultures and LGBTQ community that can be excited about the FDA approving condom for anal sex. “If I am living in Boston or Massachusets in the United States, then I would share in the excitement too.” Akinola said, “From a traditional African perspective and medical angle, you can’t call it an achievement.”

The newly approved condom is a natural rubber latex sheath that covers the penis. It’s available in three different versions: standard, thin and fitted. The fitted condoms, available in 54 different sizes, incorporate a paper template to find the best condom size for each user to minimise leakage. Global Protection Corp, which makes the condom, stresses that during anal intercourse, users should employ a compatible lubricant with their condom and all other brands.

“We want people to have lots of sex — but we also want them to be empowered and informed,” said Davin Wedel, president of Global Protection Corp. Scientists studied the safety and efficacy of the condom in a The clinical trial preceding the FDA approval, comprised of 252 men who prefer sex with men and 252 men who prefer intercourse with women.

All volunteers were between 18 and 54 years of age. Results show the total condom failure rate was 0.68 per cemt for anal sex and 1.89 per cent for vaginal intercourse. The researchers defined the condom failure rate as the number of slippages, breakage, or both slippage and breakage events over the total number of sex acts recorded in a diary by participants. Disappointingly, the trial didn’t calculate the STD baseline as too many variables (such as not wearing a condom) could cause infection during the trial. Therefore, the rate of STDs was not measured at the beginning of the study and compared with later data.

Despite this, the trial center did allow participants to self-report any genital-based infections which could have resulted from the use of a different condom brand before or during tests. The researchers from Emory University who were behind the study said an essential reason for the trial’s success was that volunteers used lubricant, which prevents slippage and breakage, and the inclusion of instructions. Taken together, these findings suggest that health bodies should provide lubricant along with the billions of condoms distributed as part of HIV and STD prevention efforts to minimise failure.

In its press release, the USFDA said the green light could pave the way for more condom makers to apply for faster approval if they show equivalent results. They add that they expect authorisation of the ONE Male Condom to help reduce the transmission of STDs, including HIV/AIDS in both anal and vaginal intercourse.

“All approved condoms are an easy way to protect yourself, stated the company. Experts remind all sexuallyactive couples that they can still use other approved condoms on the market during anal sex: Still, this is a galvanizing moment for the LGBTQ movement. “This authorisation helps us accomplish our priority to advance health equity through the deve l o p – ment of safe and effective products that meet the needs of diverse populations.”

