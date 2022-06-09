Concern as experts link monkeypox virus to bush-meat consumption

Over 800 monkeypox cases have been reported worldwide as of June 6, 2022, raising concern about the spread of this disease in developed countries, since, the first human case of the Monkeypox virus in 1970 was in the African region of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Experts have called for a ban on improper handling of bush-meat, its consumption as well as the isolation of persons infected with the virus as part of strategies to curb the disease, reports ANAYO EZUGWU

Since the first human case of the Monkeypox virus was announced in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the disease has been reported in several other central and western African countries. But the recent outbreak of the disease in the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), North America and a number of European nations, the virus is gradually becoming globally endemic. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), from May 13, 2022 to June 2, 2022, 780 laboratories confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported to or identified in 27 member states across four World Health Organisation (WHO) regions that are not endemic for the virus.

WHO said most reported cases so far have been presented through sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health care facilities and have involved mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with men. The global health agency stated that in West Africa, the virus has been identified mostly in people with travel history to countries in Europe and North America and from animal transmission. It is also said that the outbreak of the virus poses a moderate risk to global health.

As a result of this warning by the global health agency, the federal government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have taken precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus in the country. So far, they have advised Nigerians to observe good hygiene and avoid contact with wild animals.

The federal government also suspended the sale and consumption of bush meat in the country. According to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, the ban followed the report of 21 Monkeypox cases and one death recorded across the country. The minister said his ministry through the Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services is actively collaborating with the NCDC and other stakeholders to ensure the situation is contained and brought under control. Abubakar, therefore, advised Nigerians to avoid contact with persons suspected to be infected with Monkeypox at home and at workplaces.

He said, “Hunters and dealers of bush meat must desist from the practice forthwith to prevent any possibility of ‘spillover’ of the pathogen in Nigeria. The transportation of wild animals and their products within and across the borders should be suspended and restricted. “All operators of zoos, parks and conservation as well as recreational centres keeping non-human primates in their domains must ensure strict compliance with their biosecurity protocols aimed at preventing their contact with humans. All veterinary clinics, veterinary teaching hospitals and other veterinary health institutions across the country must ensure vigilance so as to be able to pick possible signs and symptoms of monkeypox in non-human primate (NHP) patients. The virus is believed to circulate among certain rodents and squirrels. Eating these animals for food could be a source of transmission.

Infection is diagnosed through testing a lesion for the virus DNA. The disease can appear similar to chickenpox. The transmission could be via contact with infected animals, humans or contaminated materials. Animal to human transmission occurs through bites, scratches, bodily fluids from an infected person and bush meat preparation and consumption. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, a medical practitioner, Dr. Mark Ofua, said the country should be careful in handling the outbreak of the virus because of its potential of becoming another pandemic and the fact that there is no known treatment for it.

He said the virus is mainly transmitted from monkeys and other wild animals that live in close proximity to the monkeys. According to Dr. Ofua, consuming bushmeat and the bushmeat trade is a very good source of infection with the virus. He said most of the infections with the Monkeypox virus in Nigeria currently were all traced to people who have handled bush meat one way or the other. He stated that there is a very strong link between bush meat consumption and contracting of the Monkeypox virus and the spread of the Monkeypox virus.

“The scare about it is that it is not treatable and in cases where the patient has other ailments then it becomes more severe and can be life-threatening. Vaccines for it are being developed but none have been tested to be 100 per cent effective but the Smallpox vaccine to some extent provides some coverage for protection against transmission.

“It will interest you to know that over 70 per cent of the diseases that we deal with currently were from relationships with animals. Chickenpox and different other diseases are from animals. But we have gotten used to them and we have treatment for them and we are able to survive with these diseases. But the problem comes when new diseases that we are not prepared for are introduced. “So, there are other potential diseases, viruses, bacteria and other diseases that are inherent in these animals that if we are not careful, we can easily contact and they will be a problem to us because we do not have immunity to these diseases. As they say, prevention is better than cure. So, the best thing is for us to stay away and to do everything to protect ourselves from contracting the diseases.”

