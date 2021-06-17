Concern as gap between official, parallel market rates persists

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recent efforts to persuade banks to sell more dollars to customers seems to have failed to bridge the widening gap between the official and parallel markets rates, traders have said. Although naira strengthened to N502/$1 yesterday compared with N505 per dollar on Tuesday, analysts note that the rate widens the spread between the official and the parallel market rate to 22 per cent, when compared with the spot rate of N411.13 a dollar as of 1.55 p.m. in Lagos on Wednesday. Naira also closed weaker at N412/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, yesterday, as against N411.75 per dol-lar on Tuesday, according to FMDQ.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that some people are switching their naira savings into dollars due to speculation that another naira devaluation is around the corner. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecasts the naira could weaken to between N440 to N460 a dollar in the short term. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, met with chief executives of DMBs last week. The lenders agreed to increase dollar supply and operate special accounts to meet the requirements of business and travelers, according to Osita Nwanisobi, spokesman for the central bank.

The apex bank aims to use lenders to make more foreign currency available to buyers, at around the official rate of between N410 n to N412 to the dollar to reduce pressure on the local currency at the parallel market. Bloomberg quoted chief executive officer of Forward Marketing Communications Bureau De Change, Abubakar Mohammed, as saying that “dollar demand is high; people are buying for storage.

