Concern as Nigeria loses 189 to Lassa fever

About 80 per cent of people who become infected with Lassa virus have no symptoms, but one in five infections result in severe diseases where the virus affects several organs such as the liver, spleen and kidneys, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Apart from promptly reporting to hospital for the attention of the medical team on the presentation of early signs and symptoms, experts said complying with the practice of personal and environmental hygiene to prevent the infestation of rats in homes and communities, could also go a long way to prevent the disease, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The latest statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which confirmed that Lassa fever cases in the country decreased from 17 cases to 12 from December 26, 2022 to January 1, 2023, was cheering news. As optimistic as the development was, many stakeholders especially medical professionals couldn’t jubilate yet considering that Nigeria lost 189 persons to the disease last year. These are contained in a Lassa fever Situation Report issued by the NCDC on Saturday. According to the breakdown, the number of newly confirmed cases which decreased from 17 in week 51, 2022 to 12 cases were reported from Edo (nine), Ebonyi (two) and Benue States (one).

However, cumulatively from week one to week 52, which culminated on January 1, 2023, 189 deaths. In total for 2022, 27 States recorded at least one confirmed case across 112 Local Government Areas (LGAs). Similarly, 72 per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from the following three states: Ondo, Edo and Bauchi while 23 per cent were reported from 24 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. “Of the 72 per cent of confirmed cases, Ondo state reported 33 per cent, Edo 25 per cent while Bauchi recorded 14 per cent.” Similarly, the data showed that the predominant age group affected is 21-30 years.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, during the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) ministerial press briefing on COVID-19 and other development, on Monday in Abuja said, “To date, there are 8,202 suspected cases, and 1,067 confirmed cases across 27 states and 112 LGAs.”

“Cumulatively, from week one to week 52, 2022, 189 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 17.7 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (20.0 per cent).” Other cheering developments are that the report showed that no new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 52; also the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) has continued to coordinate the response activities at all levels, according to the report. While hope has been raised about the decline in the number of cases recorded during week 52, what stakeholders are not sure about is the sustenance of the progress. This is so considering that in today’s 21st Century, Lassa fever should have been consigned to the backwaters, yet its re-occurrence on a yearly basis in the country has been an issue of embarrassment , apart from the needless deaths of Nigerians most of which are in their youthful years. This has prompted the question: why is this disease persistent in the Nigerian setting? Lassa fever is an animal-borne, or zoonotic, acute viral illness spread by the common African rat. It is endemic in parts of West Africa including Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria. Neighboring countries are also at risk because the animal vector lives throughout the region.

Transmission of Lassa fever

The transmission of Lassa virus to humans occurs most commonly through ingestion or inhalation. Mastomys rodents shed the virus in urine and droppings and direct contact with these materials, through touching soiled objects, eating contaminated food, or exposure to open cuts or sores, can lead to infection. It is worthy to mention here that the issue of many citizens not adopting hygienic practices resulting in the consumption of foods that have been contaminated by rats is very common in the country. Based on age-long practices in both urban and rural settings, some expose their food items to rodents which are known carriers of the Lassa virus.

Signs and symptoms

The signs and symptoms of Lassa Fever is usually gradual. It starts with fever general weakness, and malaise. After a few days, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, and abdominal pain may follow. The United States Centre for Disease Control (CDC) stated that in some people, the disease may cause more serious symptoms like bleeding, difficulty breathing, and vomiting, facial swelling, pain in the chest, back, and abdomen, and shock. However, only an estimated one per cent of all Lassa fever cases result in death.

Who’s most at risk?

According to thr CDC, individuals at greatest risk of Lassa virus infection are those who live in or visit endemic regions, including Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, and Nigeria and have exposure to the multimammate rat. Risk of exposure may also exist in other West African countries where Mastomys rodents exist. Hospital staffs are not at great risk for infection as long as protective measures and proper sterilisation methods are used.

The rising Lassa fever cases in Edo recently raised much concern, prompting the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi to disclose that there has been 18 new cases in the last week, raising the total number of persons who are currently on admission at the Irua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) in the state to 23. Prof. Obehi said the government has stepped up surveillance, sensitisation, and other measures to stop the spread of the disease and protect residents across all Edo communities. Lamenting the unprecedented rise in the number of infections, the Edo State health commissioner called for the support and collaboration of every Edo resident to control and eliminate Lassa fever in the state.

Prof. Obehi listed the local government areas in the state most hit by the disease to include Esan West, Etsako West, Esan North East, Esan Central, Etsako Central, Esan South East and Etsako East. Speaking on the efforts of the Federal Government to curb the spread of the disease at the national level, Dr. Adetifa, said, NCDC in collaboration with partners, federal and state stakeholders of the Technical Working Group have conducted the finalisation and validation of a five-year strategic plan to reduce Lassa fever fatality ratio in the country to less than 10 per cent.

Guidelines to stay safe

On measures to prevent the disease, the Edo state commissioner for health, said, “While the government is implementing a number of measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state, we urge everyone to support the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of Lassa fever by complying with guidelines to stay healthy and safe.”

She charged, “Wash your hands frequently with soap and water; avoid contact with rat urine or feces; avoid consuming contaminated food or water and seek medical attention immediately if you experience any symptoms of Lassa fever, such as fever, headache, muscle pain, and weakness.” On his part, Adetifa said, “We continually appeal to Nigerians to practice personal and environmental hygiene to prevent the infestation of rats in our homes and communities, especially during this dry season which is when we typically record more cases of LF cases.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...