Concern over health of Ohanaeze President, Obiozor

There is widespread concern over the wellbeing of the President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor. Obiozor, an octogenarian, has reportedly been ailing and has not been able to sustain regular public appearance as his tasking position demands.

While there is no formal statement from his family, a few news outlets and the social media are rife with the specu-lation of his demise thereby heightening concerns over the health and wellbeing of the erudite Professor of International Relations.

Efforts to reach the Ohanaeze spokesman, Dr. Alex Ogbonna proved abortive as his mobile phone had been switched for a greater part of the day. Other close sources to the renowned diplomat did not offer much help and also did not do much to dispel the rumour.

Top government functionary in Imo State who is from the same area with Obiozor merely said he knew nothing about the well-being of Obiozor and couldn’t answer if he was well or not. When he was asked to verify from the family and confirm if the Professor was safe and sound, he said it was not his place to confirm such a thing. It was a similar scenario with a few other persons who are close to the Ohanaeze leadership. One who also did not want to be mentioned simply said: “I do not know anything”. In spite of his closeness to Obiozor, he still did not bother to dispel the rumour as false.

