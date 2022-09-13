Concern over high cost of corn

The high cost of corn, a common roadside snack even during its season, has become a cause for concern among residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. DEBORAH OCHENI reports.

Background

M aize is an important cereal crop that originated from South and Central America and came into West Africa in the 10th century and to Nigeria in the 16th century.

Maize is a widely accepted crop cultivated in most parts of the country in several varieties. The most common types are yellow and white maize. Maize which started as a subsistence crop in Nigeria is now grown on commercial basis due to its economic importance.

It thrives well in diverse ecological zones; it is consumed either as a snack or substitute for normal food, serves as a source of carbohydrate to humans, feed for livestock, raw material for many industries and source of income, thereby seen as a panacea for poverty in Nigeria. Its grains are said to be rich in essential minerals, protein, fats, fibre and carbohydrates.

Maize or corn (Zea mays) is an important cereal crop of the world. It is a source of nutrition as well as phytochemical compounds. Phytochemicals according to research play an important role in preventing chronic diseases. It contains various major phytochemicals such as carotenoids, phenolic compounds, and phytosterols.

During every corn season, it is a common sight yo find many Nigerians who love the sweetness corn, pulling over by the roadside to pick some cobs. In most cases, corn is sold alongside coconut or native pear. You’ll find many munching away on the corn like the local musician blowing the flute otherwise called the African trumpet.

Rising cost

As important as corn is to human existence, it is nearly not affordable to many Nigerians despite the fact that it is corn harvest season. Inside Abuja went to town to find out what is responsible for the increase, while some blame it on poor production due to infestation of armyworm, others said invasion of agrarian communities by herders, has hindered some farmers from cultivating the crop.

A young lady in her early 20s who hawks cooked corn said the amount of money they used in buying three bags of fresh corn can hardly buy a bag now.

According to her, the farmers are complaining that the harvest is poor this year. ” I think that is true because this time last year, we were buying corn from farms within our communities but this year, we have to travel as far as Nasarawa State to buy corn.

By the time we add up transportation fare and other expenses to it, we have to sell it at a higher rate in order for us to recover our capital and possibly make profit because we are doing business,” she said.

Another corn seller who simply identified herself as Mary, said that only few persons cultivated corn this year due to insecurity. “Unlike last year, the number of farmers that cultivated corn this year has reduced due to increase in herders attack on farmers.

That is the situation that we have found ourselves in this country. “Nothing is working well in this country and even commoners like us that are suffering to feed our children, they have blocked everything for us. The increase in price is not from us the retailers, we are selling it based on how we bought it and we don’t know how long this will last because by this time last year, a cob of corn was sold at 30 Naira but here we are still selling it 100 Naira,” Mary said.

Family income

Godiya Salihu is an elderly woman who sells roasted corn along the Kpeyegyi axis of the Federal Capital Territory. She said that she started the business three years ago and her interest in the business grew due to high profits realised from it. Godiya however lamented that the reverse is the case this year because there is poor level of patronage due to the cost of corn. ”

I started the corn roasting business 3years ago when my daughter who was taken care of me, lost her job and my husband died. When I started I was so happy because I was able to save some amount of money while taking good care of my family members from the proceeds of corn.

“When I saw that the business is so profitable, I cultivated on the plot of land I bought from the savings I made, and the profit I made last year was massive as I don’t have to buy from farmers. ”

Unfortunately, this year the little I cultivated did not produce well despite spraying chemical on it. Now I am buying at a very costly rate and often times, the bag is filled with immature corn . This makes it difficult to sell as buyers prefer mature and freshly harvested corn. The high price placed on it discourages a lot of people from buying it,” she said.

Local snack

Inside Abuja encountered a civil servant at a joint where cooked corn is sold and sought his reaction to the situation. He confessed that he enjoys taking corn as snacks, but complained that the price of corn cobs has been inflated this year.

” I enjoy taking corn as snacks. Despite the high cost of corn cobs, I still prefer it to processed snacks because it comes fresh with the season and once this season is out, one has to wait till the next.

As a Nigerian, God built us in such a way that we quickly adjust to situation so, I’m already used to buying a cob at N100 and for days I’m lucky, I can buy two cobs at N150,” he said.

A young man, Habib Muktar said he had spent so much on corn since the fresh corn season began this year. ” I can’t stay a day without taking at least three cobs of corn, I have never taken my time to calculate what I’m spending on corn alone daily but now that you’ve asked me, I think it is too much.

But then, I end up not eating food some times after eating corn. It’s expensive, but I don’t blame the sellers as the cost of everything has shot up. Imagine groundnut that we bought 20 Naira per cup this time last year is sold at 50 Naira now,” Muktar said.

