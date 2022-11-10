Concern over petrochemical plant to achieve drug security

Pharmacists under the aegis of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) have urged the Federal Government to take measures that would stimulate a functional petrochemical industry that guarantees an industrial revolution beyond the pharma industry. According to the President of PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, who made the call, pharmaceutical industries must become primary producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients, equivalents, packaging materials and all other finished products in a determined bid to attain medicine sufficiency and security. He spoke during the just concluded 95th annual conference of the PSN which held in Jos, Plateau State.

This conference theme is “Medicine Security in an Unstable Economy” Recall that the insecurity posed by the inadequacy of drugs was laid bare during the period when COVID-19 challenged the entire world community, resulting in several nations restricting the supply of essential medicines to their own nationals only. This was part of the reason it became very clear to several governments across the world that ensuring the security of drugs for their nationals should be prioritised, hence the choice of the theme for this year’s annual conference of the PSN.

While highlighting some of the dreams of pharmacy in the years ahead, Usifoh said the PSN has been working with the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) and gratefully “some of our age-long barriers are being broken.

“Today, Nigeria is one of the 45 countries of the world where COVID-19 vaccination is conducted in community pharmacies.” Similarly, he commended the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) for supporting the yearnings of pharmacists.

The president of PSN said, “We convey our kudos to this great agency. We shall continue to support all efforts to train and retrain community pharmacists (CPs) in vaccination-inclined endeavours so that CPs can legitimately run routine immunisation procedures in Nigeria.

“The ultimate is to entrench CPs as primary healthcare pharmacists (PHC) facilities in tandem with the National Health Act (NHA) 2014 and I assure you we shall get there.” On hospital and administrative pharmacy, the president of PSN said, “We must continue to appreciate recent gains that have manifested in the approval of the PharmD degree consultant cadre in hospital pharmacy practice as well as the recent payment of arrears of hazard allowances to hospital pharmacists in federal health institutions (FHIs).

He attributed the achievements to the strategic alliance partners in Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU/ AHAPN (The Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria), which gave much support in the quest to realise these listed objectives. Usifoh said PSN’s current efforts are focused on the issuance of a new scheme of service for pharmacists which recognises all recent approvals by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and salaries and wage Commission.

“The adjustment of CONHESS is taking a new shape which we are monitoring through ongoing negotiations by JOHESU/AHAPN. I must admonish AHAPN again to comply with the wise counsel and resolution of the AGM in 2020 that it returns to its appropriate union to energise what the labour groups are doing particularly now that the AHAPN AGM made bold moves to actualise this in August 2022.”

Usifoh disclosed that the PSN is currently working with National Assembly (NASS) to strengthen the DRF concept and we shall update members as necessary on this development. He noted that the PSN is leading initiatives to establish the National Post-graduate College of Pharmacists. “Our goal is to restructure the totality of the relationship management architecture between the post-graduate college and universities through appropriate regulatory platforms in the education sector for new benefits packages to accrue to all concerned in the training process of pharmacists of both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.”

Usifoh said, “We shall encour-age new collaborations between National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Drug Research and Production Units (DRPUs), Centres for Drug Discovery (CDD) as well as related structures in the Universities and the generality of the local Pharma Industry to ensure that research endeavours begin to receive fresh momentum to become new drug products in our clime. On the Pharmacy Bill, which received presidential assent this year, Usifoh said it will curb inappropriate drug distribution channels which have made Nigeria famous for the fake drug syndrome. He also commended the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.), for what he described as landmark assent to the Bill.

He said, “We convey our gratitude to the federal government and most especially President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his landmark assent to the Pharmacy Bill. I find it imperative to call on the Presidency and other appropriate arms of government that the Pharmacy Bill has the propensities to restore normalcy to our indecorous drug distribution channels which have made Nigeria famous for the fake drug syndrome.

“This oddity is surmountable through proactive action of adequate funding of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) and other agencies that regulate the drug distribution channels, especially the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). “We must maintain audit trails of drug distribution from manufacturers and importers to distributors, retailers, patent medicine vendors (PMV) dealers, and hospitals in the public and private sectors. Once we begin to monitor and control the value chain in drug distribution endeavours, then our journey to fulfillment commences.”

