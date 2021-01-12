Concerned elders berate Presidential aide over comment on Service Chiefs

Our Reporter

Concerned elders, under the aegis of Conference of Concerned Nigerian Elders (COCNE), criticised presidential spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, over his statement that the tenure of Service Chiefs was at the “pleasure” of the President.

While featuring on a recent TV programme, Shehu was quoted to have said that: “I’m not aware that the tenure of Service Chiefs is subject to any law or regulation that is clearly stated. They serve at the pleasure of the president.”

But the elders, in a statement, said the comment attributed to the presidential aide was rather insensitive, considering the worsening security situation in parts of the country.

They took strong exception to the presidential spokesperson’s submission, even as they admonished him to always weigh his utterances against the general mood of the nation, particularly when security and public safety are the subjects of discussions.

The elders, therefore, warned the presidential aide against incurring the wrath of citizens who, they said, were not comfortable with the security situation in the country.

“We are alarmed by a rather insensitive statement credited to Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media adviser, to the effect that the Service Chiefs serve at the ‘pleasure’ of Mr. President.

“We are, indeed, shocked that a senior journalist of Shehu’s standing, who ought to be circumspect in his outings, especially when issues of security and public safety are concerned, would choose to speak in the manner he did.

“We believe that though appointed by the President, the Service Chiefs owe their allegiance first to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and her citizens, who should decide whether or not they have discharged their responsibilities creditably well,” the statement said.

Consequently, the concerned elders have called for the sack of Shehu, to serve as deterrence to other presidential appointees, who may want to travel on Shehu’s route.

Meanwhile, the elders have clarified that they held no grudges against the military heads, whom they noted, have done their best.

