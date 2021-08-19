Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths hold interactive session with LG Chairmen, stakeholders

Tony Okuyeme

In its quest to contribute to the deepening of the local government administration in Ikorodu Division, especially in the area of assisting the administrators of the six councils in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting them, the Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths (CIDY) is set to hold an interactive panel session to brainstorm on the issue.

The event, which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 26, at the 500-seater Ikorodu Main Campus, Auditorium, Ikorodu, will have the Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Dr Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye, as the Chairman of the panel session.

The Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths (CIDY) is an association of professional youths that cut – across the six councils in Ikorodu Division and established for the purpose of promoting and engendering developments in the division.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator, Kunle Adelabu, Co–Coordinator, Oke Godwin, Secretary, Samuel Soyiga, Co–Secretary, Asoro Olatunji, stated that former Commissioner for Information & Strategy, former Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Community Affairs, two-term Council Chairman and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lagos State, Hon. Kehinde Bamigbetan, has accepted to be the Keynote Speaker of the session.

“The six Council Chairmen in Ikorodu Division have been scheduled to speak on their experience as Council Chairmen and the challenges been faced as a direct participants in local government administration.

“Aside from this, there will be at least seven panellists drawn from different backgrounds that would speak on the issue.

“We are also expecting about stakeholders across the Ikorodu Division to participate in this interactive engagement. Among which are political leaders across parties, youth groups, unions, CDC, opinion leaders and women advocacy representatives among others,” the statement reads in part.

