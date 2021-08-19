Metro & Crime

Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths hold interactive session with LG Chairmen, stakeholders

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

 

Tony Okuyeme

In its quest to contribute to the deepening of the local government administration in Ikorodu Division, especially in the area of assisting the administrators of the six councils in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting them, the Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths (CIDY) is set to hold an interactive panel session to brainstorm on the issue.

The event, which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 26, at the 500-seater Ikorodu Main Campus, Auditorium, Ikorodu, will have the Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Dr Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye, as the Chairman of the panel session.

The Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths (CIDY) is an association of professional youths that cut – across the six councils in Ikorodu Division and established for the purpose of promoting and engendering developments in the division.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator, Kunle Adelabu, Co–Coordinator, Oke Godwin, Secretary, Samuel Soyiga, Co–Secretary, Asoro Olatunji, stated that former Commissioner for Information & Strategy, former Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Community Affairs, two-term Council Chairman and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lagos State, Hon. Kehinde Bamigbetan, has accepted to be the Keynote Speaker of the session.

“The six Council Chairmen in Ikorodu Division have been scheduled to speak on their experience as Council Chairmen and the challenges been faced as a direct participants in local government administration.

“Aside from this, there will be at least seven panellists drawn from different backgrounds that would speak on the issue.

“We are also expecting about stakeholders across the Ikorodu Division to participate in this interactive engagement. Among which are political leaders across parties, youth groups, unions, CDC, opinion leaders and women advocacy representatives among others,” the statement reads in part.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Herdsmen attack Ebonyi-Benue border communities, kill 20 

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 No fewer than 20 persons in three communities in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were on Sunday killed by suspected herdsmen. The three communities Ndiobasi, Odoke and Obakotara, all have common boundaries with Ardo Local Government Area in Benue State. The herdsmen were said to have invaded the communities from Benue State […]
Metro & Crime

IDPs: Dangote Foundation donates relief materials, N5m to FOMWAN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Succor has come the way of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina State with the donation of relief materials and N5 million towards their welfare by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF). While the relief materials comprising of 10,000 pieces of sleeping mats, 10,000 cardigans and sweaters, as well as 10,000 assorted blankets […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa sympathizes with flood victims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Bayelsa State government has sympathized with residents of the state over the impact of flooding, assuring that efforts are underway to mitigate it’s devastating effects on the people. The government gave this assurance on Wednesday during its 8th Executive Council Meeting presided over by the state’s Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who stood in […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica