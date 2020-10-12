News

Concerned Northern Elders: Insecurity may hinder funding of budget  

Some Northern elders, under the auspices of Coalition of Concerned Northern Elders for Peace and Development (COCONEPD), have expressed fears that the state of insecurity in the North East, may hamper the successful funding of the 2021 budget.
This was as Elders also reiterated their earlier call on President Muhammadu Buhari, to relieve the Service Chiefs of their appointments, to pave the way for new ones with new thinking and ideas.
The coalition insisted its continuous call for the rejigging of the security architecture was buoyed by the subsisting resolution of the National Assembly for the purpose.
In a statement, Monday, the COCONEPD said: “We are compelled by the current state of the nation especially as it affects the security of lives and property in Nigeria particularly in the North to issue this press statement.
“This Coalition became very necessary and urgent to lend our voice to the insecurity and call for the sack of the current service chiefs and total overhaul of the security architecture of our country.
“We in this group insist that President Buhari is a good man that mean very well  for Nigeria and Nigerians
“Food security is being threatened in the North West because of bandits who have been depriving farmers of going to their farms.”
It further alleged that: “Malnutrition is (allegedly) the order of the day in IDPs’ camps across North East. Some investors are allegedly leaving because of insecurity
“This is dangerous for our economic projections of 2021.
“No country can fund its budget effectively in the midst of insecurity like Nigeria.
“What is so special about them that they cannot be sacked? Isn’t it obvious that they have lost ideas, tired and are no longer in control
“We call on the president to take this first step and follow it up with restructuring the entire security architecture of the country for utmost results.”

