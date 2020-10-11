News

Concerns as FG hands over Apapa traffic management to LASTMA

…withdraws Presidential Task Force from roads

 

Some residents and stakeholders in Apapa have expressed concerns over the possibility of return of anarchy in Apapa as the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is yet to take control of the axis three days after the Federal Government handed over the responsibility of managing trucks and other vehicles to the Lagos State government.

 

It was learnt that decision to withdraw Presidential Task Force from the roads and bridges on the axis, and hand over the enforcement of law and order to the Lagos State was taken on Wednesday at a meeting with the representatives of the Vice President, Nigeria Port Authority, the Federal Road Safety Corps and other federal agencies.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari had inaugurated a Presidential Task Force headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the Chairman and Comrade Kayode Opeifa as the Vice Chairman, to restore sanity on the axis following the near total collapse of law and order which led to indiscriminate parking of trucks, tankers, containerized heavy duty vehicles on roads leading to Apapa and its environs.

 

With the Presidential Task Force, normalcy has since returned on the axis with the disappearance of trucks and tankers on the bridges and roads on Ikorodu Road, Iganmu Road and other routes leading into Apapa.

 

But there have been serious concerns among the stakeholders and residents, who had also commended the Professor Yemi Osinbajo- led task force over the failure of the Lagos State government to take ownership of the control of the traffic situation for the past three days the Presidency directed the state government to take charge.

 

Speaking on the development, a resident, Mr Seun Adeoye expressed worry that Apapa might become inaccessible again with the withdrawal of the task force, wondering if LASTMA could effectively enforce law and order like the Presidential Task Force did.

