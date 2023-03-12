Concerns grow over Nigerians’ rejection of old Naira notes

There is growing concern that the refusal of petrol stations, commercial buses, traders and other businesses to accept the old N500 and N1,000 notes, could lead to protests across Nigeria in the coming days, which could be similar to the cash shortage- induced demonstrations witnessed in the country last month. Indeed, the first of the next wave of such protests may have kicked off in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Friday, as residents took to the streets to protest against continued rejection of the old N500 and N1000 notes in the state.

The protesters, comprising mostly women and youths, displayed placards with the inscriptions: “Banks refuse the old cash but they are still dispensing it, why? Attention, Attention, we are dying, banks give old notes but marketers reject them.” Many Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) had, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment of March 3, which extended the validity of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 naira notes till 31 December, 2023, resumed paying out the old N500 and N1000 notes on Monday. However, citing the con-tinued silence of the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on the court judgment, petrol stations, commercial buses, traders and other businesses are not accepting the old naira notes, thus leading to a disruption of economic activities in many parts of the country.

Findings by Sunday Telegraph indicated that the scarcity of cash has forced many operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to temporarily close up shop until the crisis is resolved. A Lagos-based trader, Mrs Chioma Nwankwo, told Sunday Telegraph that contrary to her expectation that the Supreme Court ruling would ease the cash shortage, the failure of the Federal Government to comment on the ruling has led to people rejecting the old N1,000 and N500 notes, thereby worsening the crisis as businesses are hurting. She said: “Following the Supreme Court ruling which led to some banks to start paying the old N500 and N1,000 notes last Monday, I thought that the cash shortage would have started easing by the weekend. However, commercial bus drivers said they would not accept the old notes because petrol stations are rejecting them.

“We also heard that despite paying out the old notes, some banks are reluctant to accept the notes as deposits from their customers and would insist that the customer making such a deposit should generate a CBN code before they would receive the money from him or her.” According to Mrs Nwankwo, the situation has pushed many people into refusing to collect the old N500 and N1,000 notes from the banks. “With most people not having cash and transfers through banking apps and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) having issues due to network collapse, many traders like me have decided to stop going to our shops until the problem is resolved,” she stated. Another trader, who did not want to be identified, also confirmed that she has temporarily closed up shop because of the acute cash shortage. She accused bank staff of aiding and abetting scarcity of the new naira notes, introduced by the CBN in November, by asking “people to add something as commission” for any amount of the new notes that they(staff) are able to get for them. The trader, who disclosed that she had to arrive at her bank branch as early as 5a.m the last time she wanted to withdraw cash, warned that unless the Federal Government urgently intervened, the economic crisis occasioned by the cash shortage, could trigger fresh violent protests across the country. She said: “People are really going through hell to get cash these days. At times, you would get to the bank as early as 6am and after waiting for hours, you would be told that the bank has ran out of cash and that you should come back the following day. “Many bank branches open and close to customers when they like and you will sometimes find old folks waiting outside such branches in the hot sun for hours without anyone to inform them that the branch may not open for that day.” She predicted that people may be waiting for the Governorship election holding this weekend to be concluded before they will take to the streets to protest the hardship that they are facing.

