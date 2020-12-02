Concerns heighten as more firms exit NSE

With the increasing wave of companies delisting from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), there is need to create incentives to encourage listed firms and also attract companies to the exchange. CHRIS UGWU writes

Just like other stock exchange platform across the world, before a company is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, there are certain requirements they must meet.

After listing, there are also standard requirements they must meet. These include, among others, regular dissemination of information about the financial performances and any changes that can affect their operations.

However, a company can be delisted either voluntary or involuntary, which usually occurs when a company ceases operations, declares bankruptcy, merges, does not meet listing requirements, or seeks to become private.

According to Investopedia, some companies can voluntarily request to be delisted when they choose to become privately traded and identify, using a cost-benefit analysis, that the costs of being publicly listed exceed the benefits.

Requests to delist often occur when companies are purchased by private equity firms and will be reorganized by its new shareholders. These companies can apply for delisting to become privately traded. Also, when listed companies merge and trade as a new entity, the formerly separate companies voluntarily request delisting.

For involuntary delisting of a company, the reasons include violating regulations and failing to meet minimum financial standards. Financial standards include the ability to maintain a minimum share price, financial ratios, and sales levels.

When a company does not meet listing requirements, the listing exchange issues a warning of noncompliance. If noncompliance continues, the exchange delists the company’s stock.

In Nigeria, as at last week, about 115 companies have been delisted from the NSE in the last 18 years, either voluntarily or involuntarily, and this has become a source of worry to both the regulators and shareholders.

While the Securities and Exchange Commission believing that delisting by quoted companies, especially multinationals poses a threat to the development and growth of the capital market, shareholders say that the action has not given investors the desired benefits as it lacks protection of shareholders’ funds.

115 firms delisted from NSE in 18yrs

A total of 115 quoted companies have been delisted from the official list of Nigerian Stock Exchange NSE) between 2002 to 2020 (18 years), according to a report obtained from the exchange by the New Telegraph.

Investigation by New Telegraph showed that while some firms were delisted for violating post-listing requirements or due to merger and acquisition, others, however, chose to delist voluntarily when they no longer have the capacity to continue to play in the capital market.

It was also found that most of the companies delisted voluntarily from the bourse had cited harsh economic climate and parent company buy-out as reasons.

Some of these companies that have been delisted due to one reason or the other include Pinnacle Point Group Plc, Afroil Plc, Starcomms Plc, Big Treat Plc, Starcomms Plc, Nigeria Wire & Cable Plc, Nigerian Sewing Machine Manufacturing Plc, Stokvis Nigeria Plc, Jos International Breweries, West Africa Glass Industries Plc, Navitues Energy Plc, Nigerian Ropes Plc, P.S Mandrides Plc, African Paints (Nigeria) Plc, Afrik Pharmaceuticals Plc, among others.

Seven companies delisted in 2019 include Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Diamond Bank Plc, New Rest ASL Nigeria Plc, First Aluminum Nigeria Plc, Skye Bank Plc, Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc and Dangote Flour Mills Plc.

While AG Leventis Nigeria Plc, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria and Continental Reinsurance Plc were delisted in January 2020, Anino International Plc was delisted in October 2020 and Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc delisted this month of November.

However, the trend has continued as shareholders of one of the leading oil and gas firm, 11 Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc), recently approved the delisting of the oil firm.

Shareholders of 11Plc gave approval to the company’s proposals to voluntarily delist from the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The approval was part of the resolution at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja.

The shareholders also approved the transfer of the real estate portfolio of the oil company to a wholly owned subsidiary, 11 Hospitality Limited.

The meeting also approved distribution of N2.975 billion as cash dividend for the 2019 business year, representing a dividend per share of N8.25.

The Board of Directors of 11 Plc had said that sequel to its meeting held on February 27, 2020, it considered and approved the proposals for the oil firm to voluntarily exit from the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In a statement obtained from the NSE, the company noted that its decision to exit the Nigerian Bourse will be subject to shareholders’ approval at the next Annual General Meeting slated for June 3, 2020, according to the notice filed to the Stock Exchange.

In line with the NSE rules, shareholders of the company will have a 90-day window on voluntary delisting to decide on the exit plan to offer shareholders.

In addition to this, the oil company also seek to restructure the company’s business by transferring its real estate unit to 11 Hospitality Limited, the new subsidiary of the company, for optimum return on investment, whilst 11 Plc will concentrate more on the downstream sector of its business.

11 recently finalised discussions with the Asset Management Company of Nigeria to acquire the Lagos Continental Hotel.

The company said in a statement filed at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday that the acquisition was subject to terms and conditions between both parties.

The company said it aimed to diversify its interests, given a challenging environment in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

According to the statement, the new asset will require significant investment to raise standard from the current state to the level consistent with similar facilities in major cities around the world.

It said: “Fuel margins in the industry have remained stagnant for several years in the highly competitive and regulated industry. We anticipate that this asset will contribute positively to earnings and underlines the faith of its stakeholders in the future of the Nigerian economy.

Shareholders’ view

Reacting to the development, shareholders lamented the delisting of listed companies by the regulatory authorities, noting that the as it lacks protection of shareholders’ funds.

The shareholders, who lamented that investors, especially domestic retail investors, always suffered significant losses whenever companies were delisted, said there was the need for the Exchange to provide more information about how it arrived at its decision.

The Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, said: “Unfortunately, the Nigerian Stock Exchange is not communicating with shareholders. As they delist these companies, they don’t care for the fate of shareholders that they are meant to protect”

Okezie argued that while the exchange said it was protecting the shareholders, the move had been to the detriment of shareholders in the long run, especially if the companies were going concerns but were just having difficulties submitting their financials.

Okezie, who described the move as hostile said there were many questions left unanswered.

He said: “The NSE needs to go all out to find out the exact state of the companies. To find out if they can overcome their problems in a short while rather than taking the hostile decision to delist them.”

Okezie said that market regulators must pursue friendly policies and initiatives to push the market forward.

He said that banks’ nationalisation to a large extent affected investors’ confidence in the market.

He said that the current leadership of the SEC and NSE had done well with the introduction of various initiatives and zero tolerance on fraudulent capital market operators.

Shareholders under the aegis of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), who also bemoaned the delisting of companies by the regulatory authorities, said it did not augur well for average investors and the nation’s capital market.

National Coordinator Emeritus, ISAN, Sir Sunny Nwosu, said: “Yes, there are some (of the companies) that look dilapidated and there are some for which I think they (the exchange) should have done a lot of consultation, especially with the shareholders because we have suffered a lot in the system.”

He said that there was the need for friendly policies and regulation by capital market regulators.

Nwosu said that lack of proper compensation to investors that lost their funds during the market meltdown contributed to poor investor confidence in the market, whereas brokers were given forbearance package.

Mr. Moses Igbrude, ISAN’s former Publicity Secretary, noted that issue of penalties must be readdressed by market operators for confidence building.

Igbrude said that some companies had delisted from the exchange due to penalties while new companies were afraid to list.

Last line

Though the regulatory action is necessary in order to protect the investing public from trading in securities of entities with no current information regarding their financial status, it is also advisable for the regulators to review the current listing and post-listing requirements of the exchange to encourage the listed companies and create a mechanism that allows free entry of new companies into the market.

Like this: Like Loading...